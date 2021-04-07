These iD Mobile SIM only deals include unlimited data for just £11 a month

iD Mobile is already an affordable supplier of SIM only deals, but a recent promotion from the retailer Mobiles.co.uk has made it even more so, offering large amounts of cashback on top SIM plans.

These cashback promotions span three offers - an unlimited data plan, 36GB, and 10GB. While the 10GB option is the most affordable at just £10 a month (before you even account for the cashback), the other two options are where the best value lies.

Go for unlimited data with iD and you'll pay just £16 a month. That price then effectively falls to just £12 a month thanks to the £60 in cashback offered on top.

Even cheaper than that is a 36GB data plan for £12 a month. That's a deal that effectively falls to just £7 a month thanks to the cashback that comes with it.

The only thing to note is the kind of cashback you're getting. Mobiles.co.uk is offering cashback by redemption. This means you'll have to claim your cashback in five installments throughout the 12 month contract through an online form.

iD Mobile SIM | 12-month contract | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month + £60 cashback by redemption

This iD Mobile plan is going to be an excellent choice for anyone after unlimited data. It comes in at £16 a month but when you take into the account the £60 cashback, you're effectively paying £12 a month instead. However, it is well worth mentioning that Three has the same £16 a month price for unlimited data. While Three doesn't offer cashback, it does have 5G access - something iD Mobile can't currently offer.View Deal

iD Mobile SIM | 12-month contract | 36GB data | unlimited calls and texts | £12 per month + £60 cashback by redemption

This feels like the best value of these three iD Mobile SIMs. For just £12 a month you'll get 36GB of data. That's plenty, giving you the ability to stream, game and use social media throughout the month with ease. Plus, you'll get £60 in cashback by redemption, effectively pulling your costs down to just £7 a month. And iD offers data rollover with this plan - allowing you to rollover any unused data to the next month.View Deal

iD Mobile SIM | 12-month contract | 10GB data | unlimtied calls and texts | £10 per month + £48 cashback by redemption

Finally, the cheapest of the three. If you don't need a huge amount of data, this 10GB plan will be a great way to go. It will cost you just £10 a month but that price drops to an effective £6 a month with the addition of £48 in cashback by redemption. 10GB will be plenty for anyone who streams a little bit each month and needs to download apps on the go, use Google Maps, and more.View Deal

Is iD Mobile a good network?

iD Mobile doesn't quite have the name recognition of Three or EE, but it's actually Carphone Warehouse's very own network. It specialises in affordable plans and while it normally offers smaller data plans for low costs, it has gone all out for this unlimited data offer.

iD piggybacks off the Three network. This means you'll get exactly the same speeds, coverage and reach that is offered by Three.

On top of this, there is the obvious benefits of the 1-month rolling contracts on certain plans, use of tethering, unlimited calls and texts and roaming in 50 destinations across the world.