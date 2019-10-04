These cheap SIM only deals finally make O2 affordable on SIMO

Unlike its competitors - Vodafone and Three - O2 tends to struggle when it comes to offering affordable SIM only deals. But for those who have been trying to go down the O2 route without breaking their budget, we've found some deals that will be perfect for you.

Coming from Mobiles.co.uk, these O2 SIM only deals cover all grounds - everything from unlimited data down to 9GB. And with prices effectively as low as £8 a month, these offers really do fulfil the remit of 'cheap SIM only deals'.

However, you may have taken note of our use of the word 'effectively'. All of these offers get their cheap price tags thanks to a hefty amount of cashback. You can choose whether you would rather go down the route of cashback by redemption or automatic.

Opt for cashback by redemption and you will receive more money back. However, you will also find your payments split into five segments across your contract. Rather get it all in one go? Auto cashback will come in one nice and easy payment but, you will get less cash.

You can see all of these O2 SIM only deals down below in full so you can decide which form of cashback works for you, as well as how much data you need. Handy, if you're already thinking about picking up a cut price phone during Black Friday 2019.

These cheap O2 SIM only deals in full:

Cashback by redemption:

Auto cashback:

Mobiles.co.uk - Best Online Retailer award winner

Not sure if Mobiles.co.uk is the right retailer to buy from? Having won Best Online Retailer at the Mobile Choice Awards last autumn, you can rest easy knowing Mobiles.co.uk is a safe bet.

With some of the market's best pricing, fast delivery and excellent reviews - you can see how they managed to bag that title.