These budget wireless earbuds just got even cheaper

If you're on the hunt for a pair of cheap wireless earbuds that still sound great, these great deals from Amazon in the US and the UK could be for you.

In the US, you can get the EarFun Air wireless earbuds for just $39.99, the lowest price we've ever seen and a saving of $30.

UK buyers can also save on the EarFun Air earbuds, which have been reduced from £59.99 to £39.49, saving you £20.50 – again, this is the lowest price we've seen for these true wireless earbuds so far. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best EarFun Air prices in your region.)

Today's best cheap wireless earbuds deals

EarFun Air true wireless earbuds: $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon

Save $30 – These true wireless earbuds may be cheap, but they sound surprisingly good and offer decent noise cancellation, too. Add to that a 35-hour battery life and a $30 discount, and you've got yourself a real winner.View Deal

EarFun Air true wireless earbuds: £59.99 £39.49 at Amazon

Save £20.50 – In spite of their low price, these true wireless earbuds offer a good audio performance, active noise cancellation, and a long battery life. To take advantage of the full deal, you'll need to tick the box below the price that says 'Apply £3 voucher'. The discount will then be applied at checkout, on top of the £17.50 reduction already made by Amazon.View Deal

The EarFun Air true wireless earbuds took us by surprise, with excellent sound quality, design, and connectivity for the price. The overall presentation makes these earbuds seem far more expensive than they are, with plenty of attention to detail – and now they're at their lowest price, they're well worth snapping up.

For your money, you're getting easy pairing, touch controls that work well, and a 35-hour battery life, which is longer than many of the best wireless earbuds on the market.

The sound quality is also very good for the price, with smooth mids and an extended bass response (though the trebles can be a little sibilant). Add to this Bluetooth 5 connectivity and auto-pausing when you remove the buds from your ears, and you've got yourself a pair of budget wireless earbuds that won't disappoint.

