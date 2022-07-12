The Sony Xperia 1 IV is a superb camera phone, and it's at a new-low price

One of my favorite camera phones I've tested recently is the Sony Xperia 1 IV, but I really wasn't expecting a Prime Day deal for it - turns out, I was completely wrong.

Thanks to its continuous optical zoom, top-spec video recordings and useful camera app, the new Sony is great for photography - you can read why it justifies a place on our list of the best camera phones in our Sony Xperia 1 IV review.

The UK Prime Day deals include £100 off the newest Sony phone, despite the fact it only went on sale less than a month ago - and isn't even on sale yet in some places (like the US). So we're quite surprised that this deal is live.

Sony Xperia 1 IV: £1,299 £1,199 at Amazon

Save £100 Sony's latest flaship phone is only a month old, so it's really surprising that it's already got a price cut, even if it is just £100 off. Buy it for its amazing continuous optical zoom.

Sony's Xperia 1 flagships are beasts designed for creativity and entertainment.

The flagship feature on the Sony Xperia 1 IV is its continuous optical camera zoom, with a telephoto lens that moves. This lets you take 3.5x to 5.2x zoom images without having to rely on digital zoom.

A new video feature is the ability to record 4K 120fps footage on any of its four cameras - the three rear ones or the front-facing one.

Plus the phone is powerful and boasts a 4K display, as well as loads of useful entertainment and productivity apps that make the phone stand out.

A few older Sony phones also have discounts: you can find them here:

Sony Xperia 1 III: £1,199 £849 at Amazon

Save £350 The Sony Xperia 1 III may have recently been replaced by the 1 IV, but this is a big enough discount to make the older version a worthy buy. Just check what the 1 IV brings to make sure you're not missing out on anything you'd love though.



Sony Xperia Pro-1: £1,599 £1,249 at Amazon

Save £350 This is truly a top-tier smartphone, with many features that make this a mobile aimed at professionals like its video recording capabilities and 1-inch camera sensor. Even reduced, it costs a lot though.

Sony Xperia 5 III: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 Given that no Sony Xperia 5 IV was ever launched, that makes this Sony's current compact flagship. It's small but powerful with some great cameras, and it's at a new low price.

Don't live in the UK? Well it's very possible that the Sony Xperia 1 IV hasn't been launched in your country yet, as it comes out in the US on September 1. But here are some deals for it in other regions: