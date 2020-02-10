The Samsung Galaxy S20 lands tomorrow - what are the five best alternatives?

That time of the year has rapidly come back around. In the carousel of phone launches each year, Samsung tends to walk the catwalk first, flexing its new designs, specs, features and dear god hopefully not slofies, before anyone else.



However, as phone prices continue to push higher and higher and it gets harder to make considerable changes to each device, it poses the question of whether there any alternatives to the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 deals lurking around.

Obviously, while we've seen leak after leak to the point of almost knowing the device inside out, we don't know exactly what the Galaxy S20 is going to be like. It could surprise us and come out exceptionally affordable or even just so good the high price tag doesn't matter so much (we're looking at you iPhone 11 Pro).

But if the Galaxy S20 is in your sights and you just want to see your alternative options, we've picked out five top mobile phone deals and listed them below. With everything from Apple, through Samsung and even OnePlus, there are plenty of choices.

1. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus deals:

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 512GB: at Fonehouse | EE | FREE upfront | 75GB data | Unlimited texts and calls | £41pm

As the biggest and most powerful option from Samsung's most recent trio, this feels like the closest alternative to the soon-to-be-here S20 range. And luckily it seems to be at its best right now. This deal beats everything due to a few factors - the lack of upfront costs, EE and its superfast speed, big data plan and most imporantly, its 512GB of storage for the price of 128.

View Deal

2. Huawei P30 Pro deals:

Huawei P30 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £32pm

It's unlikely to be as powerful as the S20 but the P30 Pro is going to be far cheaper. It comes packed with a high definition display, one of the best cameras around and right now, you get a free Huawei Watch GT Active when you buy it making somewhat of a bargain right now.

View Deal

3. iPhone 11 deals:

iPhone 11: at Fonehouse | EE | £49 upfront | 50GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £38pm

Come on, Apple was always going to make an appearance. Yes, it is one of the most expensive options on this list but it offers one of the best displays on the market, the fastest CPU and a genuinely large improvement on Apple's previous battery capacities. If you've always been torn between Apple and Android, this will likely be the Apple pulling your attention against the Galaxy S20.

View Deal

4. OnePlus 7 Pro deals:

OnePlus 7 Pro: at Three | £29 upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £37pm

It is unlikely to be the device you considered against the Galaxy S20, OnePlus does have a tendency to fade into the background after all. However, the OnePlus 7 Pro is currently one of the best smartphones on the market with some incredible specs, an outstanding display, and some refresh rates rarely seen. In fact, apart from the camera, this is likely to be alongside Apple's iPhone 11 giving the most competition in terms of specs.

View Deal

5. Samsung Galaxy A71 deals: