The Samsung Galaxy S10 has hit its lowest price ever in Amazon Prime Day sales

Since Samsung's 2020 trio of S20 devices came out, our attention has somewhat faded away from last year's excellent Galaxy S10. But Amazon Prime Day is here to pull our attention right back with an excellent offer.

Thanks to the big saving event, you can now score Samsung Galaxy S10 deals for just £469 – £200 below the smartphone's RRP.

Despite it not being a 2020 handset, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is an exceptional option – it was our top pick for the best smartphone last year after all!

It crams in wireless and reverse charging capabilities for its large 3400mAh battery, a 6.1-inch high quality display, three rear cameras, 8GB RAM processor and a whole host of other top-notch features – we'd go as far as to say, few other devices match this at the price of £469.

Samsung Galaxy S10: at Amazon | SIM-free | £569 £469

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is no longer Samsung's newest device but it remains a top choice. Take into account the discount, knocking this below the rest of the market and it's a hard deal to say no to! While it isn't a device that was launched in 2020, the specs remain very up to date.

