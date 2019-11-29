The £99 Xbox One killer Black Friday deal came back, then sold out again

Update: This deal sold out again, but check out our page on the Black Friday Xbox One deals for the best prices we can find on Microsoft's console.

A few retailers were offering what we thought was the best Xbox One Black Friday price of £129, then eBay shocked us all by offering the Xbox One S All-Digital for just £99. Then, it sold out. And then, it came back! And then, it sold out again. Across the two offers, 3000 or so Xbox One consoles were sold within minutes.

We've previously seen this console offered for around the £129 mark online, but this was the lowest we had seen it to date (not in the UK? Scroll down for deals where you are). That's not to say it's gone for good - we could see this amazing deal make a second return. If and when it does, we will tell you.

(SOLD OUT - AGAIN) Xbox One S All-Digital with three games: £199 £99 at eBay

The UK's best price for an Xbox One S, smashing the previous records of £129. Get Forza Horizon 3, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft with this digital-only Xbox, which has broken the magical £100 barrier. It has now sold out twice.



Check out some other UK deals on the Xbox One below - none of them are £99, but they still represent a big saving.

Xbox One S All-Digital edition with Sea of Thieves, Minecraft and Fortnite DLC £199.99 £129.99 at Game

This is 99p off matching the best Xbox One S bundle we've seen in the UK so far. While it may not have the power of the Xbox One X, grabbing the All-Digital with two games, Fortnite currency/DLC, one month of Xbox Live Gold and two months of Now TV is a good deal.

Xbox One S Fortnite and Two Game Bundle: £199 £129.99 at Argos

This amazing offer is probably the best Xbox One S deal we'll see throughout the whole Black Friday period. You get an all-digital Xbox One S console with 1TB storage, plus three of this year's hottest games: Sea of Thieves, Fortnite and Minecraft. It's likely to sell out fast, so move quickly to grab it while you can.

If you live outside the UK, these are the best Xbox One S deals near you:

