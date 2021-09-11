The Photography Show 2021: all the highlights of this year’s show

THE ESSENTIALS Dates: Saturday 18 September - Tuesday 21 September 2021 Opening times: 9am - 5pm Location: NEC, Birmingham, UK How to register: Book tickets here

It’s been over two years since the last physical The Photography Show and The Video Show took place in March 2019. Although there have been two virtual replacements in the intervening time, having the opportunity to get back to the physical event is an exciting proposition. Anybody who had tickets for the 2020 physical event can have their passes reissued for the 2021 show at no extra cost.

With the chance to get your hands on the latest and best photography kit, fantastic show discounts, innovative tutorials and inspirational talks, it looks set to be a packed weekend full of photographic delights to suit every level.

Some of the biggest names in the photography industry will be at the show, including Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Olympus, Sigma, Sony alongside some of the best accessories manufacturers and the UK’s biggest retailers.

The event is being held at the NEC in Birmingham, which is easy to get to from across the country – it even has its own train station. Enthusiasts can buy tickets now, while professionals (those who earn the bulk of their income through photography) can register for a free ticket. There are also special student tickets available.

We’ve answered some of the main questions you might have about the show below, including full details of how to register, how the organisers are making it Covid safe and some of the highlights from the exhibition.

The Photography Show FAQ

Before we take a look at some of the highlights of this year’s show, here are the answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about The Photography Show.

Is there an entry fee for The Photography Show and the Video Show? If you’re an enthusiast photographer, a one-day ticket costs £14.95 (standard) and £11.95 (concession) if booked in advance. You can also pick up multi-day tickets (extra days at 50% discount).

Professional photographers can apply for a free pass which is subject to a validation process. You must be able to prove that you make the majority of your income from photography or video-related activities.

Students who are working towards a degree or equivalent in photography, video or a directly related subject can attend on Tuesday 21st September for free. On the other days, students can purchase tickets at a concession rate.

Are my 2020 entry tickets valid for the 2021 show? Yes. Communications should have already been sent out about this if you already have a ticket for last year’s delayed show. If you haven’t heard from the team, you can can fill out a special form. Other “extras”, such as masterclasses, Super Stage tickets and so on should have already been refunded.

Where is the show? The show takes place at The NEC in Birmingham, and is situated in Halls 2 & 3. Previous visitors should note this is a different hall from previous years.

How do I get tickets? You can book or register for tickets at The Photography Show website.

Can I bring my camera to The Photography Show? Absolutely - it is encouraged. There will be lots of opportunities to take pictures and practise skills while at the show. It might also be helpful to have your camera with you to check compatibility with accessories, or compare it against other models you might be tempted to buy with the show’s range of fantastic discounts.

Is The Photography Show Covid safe? There are a number of Covid policies in place for the duration of The Photography Show. This includes COVID-19 status checks at entry points to the building (so you’ll need the NHS Covid Pass, proof of immunity or proof of a negative test result), the encouragement of face coverings and hand sanitiser stations throughout the venue.

Visitors are asked not to attend if displaying any symptoms of COVID-19 symptoms, and pre-booking of tickets is strongly advised, as well as advising the organisers when you intend to arrive so queues can be be managed.

You can read the full Covid policies at The Photography Show website.

Who is exhibiting at this year’s show? There’s a huge range of different exhibitors who will have stands at the show. That includes some of the biggest manufacturers, retailers, publishers, photographers and more.

You can find a full list of those with stands at The Photography Show website, including full details of exactly where to find them in the hall.

What talks are on at this year’s show? You can read the full schedule of talks here, but some of our favourites have been picked out below.

You can find more details about travel, accommodation, food and other questions at The Photography Show website.

What's on at this year's The Photography Show and The Video Show?

As usual, The Photography Show and The Video Show is presenting an exceptional line-up of inspirational and useful talks throughout the four days of the show. Some are free to attend, some will be taking place on exhibition stands, and some will be taking place on the Super Stage and will therefore need to be paid for.

There are also masterclasses taking place across the weekend to teach you a host of various skills.

You can browse through the full schedule for all stages over on the show’s official sites, but here are some of our favourite highlights from across the four days:

Talks at The Photography Show

Charlie Phillips - The Forgotten Photographer (Saturday, 18 September 15.30-16.45, Super Stage)

One of the most important photographers to have documented British society in the 60s and 70s, until recently Charlie was also one of the least well-known. This talk documents his amazing story and how he feels about being ‘re-discovered.’

Making photographic carousels for Instagram (Saturday 18 September, 12.00-12.30, Editing. & Post-Production Suite)

Dave Clayton, noted Photoshop instructor will show you to set up an easy template to make creative Instagram carousels with both photos and panoramas. A good way to give your gram feed the edge.

Professional audio for absolute beginners (Saturday 18 September, 15.00-15.40, Sunday 19 September, 16.00-16.40, The Studio)

A crash course in getting pro sound for videos, including tips for exactly what kit you need, how you can set it up and advice for getting the best results. Sponsored by Rode Microphones.

From behind the camera to in front of it (Saturday 18 September, 13.30-14.00, Video Live)

Discover how you can transition from being behind the camera to in front of it. Vloggers will learn a lot from this interesting talk sponsored by Cinerobota Video.

Equipment to get you started masterclass (Saturday 18 September, 11.05-11.40, Sunday 19 September, 11.05-11.40 Toute Suite)

Discover everything the beginner needs to get started with photography, including the types of cameras and lenses available, their advantages and what you might use for what. Hosted by Angela Nicholson.

Olivia Arthur - Culture, people and machines: Documenting humans (Sunday 19 September, 15.30-16.45, Super Stage)

Magnum president Olivia Arthur talks through the different approaches she takes to her work, as well as her various projects. Her most recent work explores the human body and how it intersects and transforms through technology.

Landscape photography from start to finish (Sunday 19 September, 16.00-16.40, Behind the Lens Theatre)

Laurence Norah shares his landscape photography workflow, working you through what’s required to get started and successfully become a landscape photographer. Sponsored by Vanguard.

Photoshop for Instagram (Sunday 19 September, 12.45-13.15, Editing and Post-Production Suite)

Discover simple ways to edit your travel images in Photoshop to improve your Instagram posts, stories and video.

Rankin - Fashion, film, philanthropy and flora (Sunday 19 September, 13.15-14.30, Monday 20 September, 13.15-14.30, Super Stage)

Mostly known for his celebrity and fashion shots, Rankin also pursues different creative projects. In this talk, he’ll be exploring his motivations and approaches, how everything is weaved together and why he enjoys the many different elements to his work.

The pocket photographer (Monday 20 September, 14.00-14.40, Behind the Lens Theatre)

Mike Kus demonstrates how good photography is possible for everyone - even if all you shoot with is your smartphone.

An advanced guide to smartphone filmmaking (Monday 20 September, 11.30-12.00, Video Live)

If you want to improve your smartphone videography techniques, join award-winning mobile filmmaker Imran Azam for this hands-on journey of mobile filmmaking.

A beginners guide to analogue (Tuesday 21 September, 15.00-15.30, Analogue Spotlight)

If you’ve always fancied giving old-fashioned film photography a go, but weren’t sure where to start, this talk will show you a beginning to end journey of how to use analogue cameras. The talk aims to show that it is accessible for everyone.

Fashion with a smartphone (Tuesday 21 September, 10.30-11.00, Shutter Street)

Join photographer Dan Rubin as he describes how he helped a boutique fashion start-up capture every photo needed for their sell-out online launch, using just his iPhone.

Start with the basics: An introduction to video (Tuesday 21 September, 11.30-12.00, Video Live)

Discover the essential kit and basic techniques you need to get started with video. Perfect for anyone looking to make the leap from stills photography to the moving image.

What else is on?

As always, The Photography Show halls will be brimming with over 100 different exhibitors, spanning manufacturers, publishers, societies, photographers, retailers and more. You’ll be sure to find kit available to buy at special show prices, so keep your eye out for bargains.

The big brands attending include Canon, Nikon, Fujifilm, Olympus, Sigma and Sony. Most of these have their own special talks and events taking place across the weekend too. Here are some of the highlights that have been revealed so far.

Canon

It seems likely that Canon will be showing off its brand new Canon EOS R3, which is due to make its debut any day now after the development announcement back in April. The manufacturer will also be hosting a series of talks, including an introduction to the R system, how to use video with the EOS R5/6 and a guide to large format printing. Canon photographers will also be giving talks on a diverse range of topics from storm chasing to family photography.

Nikon

We might also expect to see the Nikon Z9 being showcased at The Photography Show, too. Nikon School will also be at the event, delivering talks on a wide range of topics including composition, long exposures, portraits and how to get the most out of your camera system.

Sony

The latest rumours suggest that the next launched camera from Sony will be the A7 IV – while this might not quite arrive in time for the show, we're keeping our fingers' crossed. Otherwise, Sony will also be hosting a range of talks on its stand, including information on the advantages of using Sony lenses, Instagram and how to make the transition from amateur to professional.

Fujifilm

Show visitors will be able to get their hands on the Fujifilm GFX50S II, the latest medium-format camera announced by the company just a few weeks ago. Bringing ‘affordable’ medium format to the masses, it’ll be a great opportunity to discover how small and light the camera is. Fujifilm will also be hosting lots of talks including those on fashion and portraiture, street photography, the importance of printing your photos and videography.

When and where is The Photography Show?

The Photography Show and Video Show will be taking place at the NEC between Sunday 18 September – Tuesday 21 September 2021.