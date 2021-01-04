The January sales have excellent fitness deals on trackers, headphones and sportswear - over 20% off

If fitness is on your New Year's resolution list this year, the January sales have some excellent deals on fitness trackers, headphones, and even sportswear right now.

For anyone on a budget, we'd recommend checking out the excellent Samsung GalaxyFit 2 fitness tracker - which is on sale over at the official Samsung store right now for just £39 (was £49). With a bright, readable 1.1-inch AMOLED display, slew of heart rate, sleep, and activity monitoring features, and seamless integration with the Samsung Health App, the Samsung GalaxyFit 2 is a great lightweight and budget-friendly option that has all the essentials.

Another good option for anyone who's a little more serious about their running is the Garmin Forerunner 45. It's one of the best running watches in its price bracket, and it's been discounted to just £129 (was £169) in the Currys January sale. With this more traditional looking wearable, you get adaptive training plans, VO2 max estimations, and even incident detection - all very handy features to have on your daily runs.

If you've already got your fitness tracker handy and want a pair of reliable earphones for your runs, we also recommend this deal in the January sales on the Beats Powerbeats at Currys for £99.99 (was £129). This pair of headphones won't budge, sound great, and go the distance too with 15 hours of battery life. And, finally, last but not least there's a great end of season sale on at Nike currently, which features a huge array of discount Nike sportswear.

January sales: fitness deals

Samsung GalaxyFit 2 fitness tracker: £49 £39 at Samsung

Save £10 - For those on a budget, there's no better way to get fit than with the Samsung GalaxyFit 2 - a fitness tracker that offers all the essentials at a wallet-friendly price. Its 1.1-inch full colour AMOLED display is bright, it features up to 21 days of battery life, and of course boasts all the fitness tracking, heart rate monitoring, and sleep management functions you'd expect from a decent fitness wearable.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats wireless earphones: £129 £99.99 at Currys

Save £29 - With a tidy little discount from Currys, you can do a lot worse than the Beats Powerbeats if you're looking for a pair of quality fitness-focused earphones that'll go the distance. With a unique ear-hook design, 15-hours of battery life, and both iOS and Android compatibility, the Powerbeats are a good buy if you've got a little bit to spend but don't want to go too crazy.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 45 smartwatch: £169 £129 at Currys

Save £40 - For a slightly more feature-packed, but still relatively budget fitness wearable, check out the Garmin Forerunner 45 - currently on sale at Currys. Alongside the standard heart rate monitoring and sleep tracking, the Forerunner 45 also features adaptive training plans, VO2 max estimations, and even incident detection.View Deal

Nike: up to 50% off men's and women's sports apparel

If you need to dress sharp for your January fitness goals, Nike's end of season sale is now on and features a veritable treasure trove of discounts on apparel. tons of items are on sale covering men's, women's, and even children's sportswear, so it's worth considering if those running shoes are starting to look a little worse for wear.View Deal

