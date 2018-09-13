The iPhone SE and iPhone 6S are dead, and that's not good for the iPhone SE 2

It's no secret that Apple tends to bump off an older iPhone variant when new handsets are launched, but this time round one of the fatalities is a little more poignant.

As the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR and Apple Watch 4 grabbed the headlines, the iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and, most importantly, the iPhone SE quietly disappeared from the firm's website.

The removal of the 6S duo is no surprise, as Apple likes to keep a three-generation range available, and with the arrival of the new iPhone trio means they're surplus to requirements below the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8 offerings.

Remember when it was this easy to hold (and operate) an iPhone?

It's the official loss of the iPhone SE, and zero sign of the iPhone SE 2, that will disappoint fans of the smaller form factor.

Pour one out

It means we can pretty much kiss goodbye to any remaining hope that Apple would reboot its smaller form factor, popular among fans for its size and price.

It seems Apple is don't with small screen phones for good, with the 5.8-inch iPhone XS the smallest of the three new handsets.

The 'affordable’ (but still $749) new iPhone XR - billed as a more accessible iPhone by Apple - boasts a large 6.1-inch display, which really isn't what most SE fans are looking for.

We'll certainly miss one of these

If you're looking for a 'cheap’ iPhone, the iPhone 7 has had a price cut, but it still doesn't have the core feature that attracts people to the SE – a compact form factor.

So, as the XS, XS Max and XR continue to capture the eye, let's take a moment to reflect, remember and pour one out for the iPhone SE and Apple's compact smartphone. It's been a pleasure.