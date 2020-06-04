The first 5G-ready rugged laptop has one of the brightest displays ever seen on a notebook

Getac has unveiled what appears to be the first rugged laptop to feature a 10th generation Intel Core processor with Intel’s UHD graphics.

The 13.3-inch Getac B360 notebook is IP66 and MIL-STD-810H certified, with optional salt fog resistance, and the manufacturer claims it can withstand drops from up to 6 feet (and as waterproof as it can get).

The top-of-the range model contains an Intel Core i7 processor, 64GB memory and 2TB storage (two 1TB SSD). It also boasts an IPS full HD display with a maximum brightness of 1400 nits, which is more than twice the brightness reached by consumer laptops.

Rugged

At 2.3Kg, the B360 is also surprisingly light considering it supports Getac’s proprietary swappable battery technology.

The notebook has SD and smart card readers, plus a plethora of connectors; a docking station, audio connector, three USB Type-A connectors, an HDMI port. Optional extras include a SIM card slot and RF antenna pass-through for GPS, WLAN and WWAN.

Connectivity is handled by a Gigabit Ethernet port, an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX200 (which supports 802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.1 - and 5G is also optional, likely enabled by a Qualcomm-based solution.

Other features include a 3-year bumper-to-bumper warranty that includes accidental damage as standard, a full HD webcam and Windows 10 Pro.

The range of available accessories and options, meanwhile, includes an HF RFID reader, 1D/2D imager barcode reader and a vehicle/office dock.

The device won’t come cheap, however, with the UK suggested retail price pegged at £2,781. We're not certain how much the device will cost US customers, but have requested further information from the Getac team.