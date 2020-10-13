The Bose SoundSport Free true wireless earbuds hit lowest price in stellar Prime Day deal

If you need a pair of true wireless earbuds for running, then the Bose Soundsport Free could be a great choice – and thanks to this fantastic Prime Day deal, they've never been so cheap.

Usually £179.95, the price of the SoundSport Free has plummeted to just £110.99 – a huge saving of over £69. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

Previously we've seen price drops to around £120, but this is the first time these wireless earbuds have been available for such a low price – so, we'd recommend acting fast if you do decide to take advantage of this deal.

The Bose Soundsport Free may be a little older now, but they're still worth considering if you're looking for a pair of running headphones that cut out the wire.

They're not the best-fitting earbuds on the planet, nor do they have the longest battery life – but there's still lots to love about these wireless earbuds, including an IPX4 water-resistance rating, rugged design, and sporty looks.

The sound quality provided by the Bose SoundSport Free is excellent. There’s a slight warm tilt and the overall presentation is relaxed and laid back while bass sounds impactful – ideal for coaxing you through that last lap, rep, or mile.

