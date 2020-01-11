The best SIM only deals this weekend come from Smarty - from £10 per month

A few short years ago, neither the words 'SIM only deals' or 'Smarty mobile' were really known entities. But come 2020, combining the two means only one thing...cheap mobile phone bills.

If you've come to the end of your phone contract or got a shiny new device over Christmas (lucky!), then grabbing yourself a cheap SIM only deal is the way to squeeze the most calls, texts and mobile data into your monthly contract. And right now, Smarty has really got the market licked.

Take your pick of its 30GB data for £10 per month or 50GB data for £15 per month tariffs - one look at our SIMO price comparison at the bottom of this page and you'll see that nobody comes close to matching those kind of prices.

Pile on the fact that Smarty gives the flexibility of 1-month rolling contracts rather than the common 12 or 18 month contracts of other networks and it's hard to pick a fault with this bargain (and God knows we try).

Smarty's cheap SIM only deals:

30GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Need a cheap SIMO deal? This may well be the best option around. You're getting a massive 30GB of data for just £10. That makes this one of the best offers at this price we've ever seen and only gets better thanks to the flexible 1-month contracts.

50GB SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

If you're having doubts whether 30GB will handle your penchant for box-set binging, Spotify streaming and social media scrolling away from Wi-Fi, then an extra fiver a month gives you a beauty of a boost all the way up to 50GB. And if you like the idea of unlimited data without the commitment, then Smarty will do that on rolling monthly contracts for £20 a month.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name that's giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 50GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got over Christmas.

What other SIM only deals are out there?

50GB still not enough data for you or just like the comfort that an unlimited data tariff provides? Then Three's unlimited plan for £18 a month is still looking like the obvious place to go. And if it's the fastest possible 4G speeds you require, then you'll be buoyed to hear that EE has just improved its best SIMO offers and now gives 60GB of monthly data for £20.

And, if you're really on a budget, you can go even cheaper with the UK's cheapest SIMO from iD. That will bring your bills all the way down to just £5 per month.