The best ever unlimited data SIM only deal is still available - £16/pm from Three

There have been a lot of excellent and market-leading Black Friday and Cyber Monday SIM only deals this year, but one quite easily stood out above the rest - Three's unlimited data offer.

Coming in at just £16 a month for unlimited data, calls and texts, Three has undercut all other unlimited data 5G SIMs by a long way and has even come under the price of a lot of other SIMs with less data.

Just two SIM plans manage to beat Three for its unlimited data price - Smarty and iD Mobile. Both come in at £15 a month but only manage to offer 4G data and lack some of Three's other benefits.

Whether it's Three you're after or one of its two competitors, you can find out more about these SIM only deals below.

Three's unlimited data bargain SIM:

The best Black Friday SIM Three | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

Last year Three released the best SIM only deal on the market over Black Friday, and this year it's done exactly the same. You can now get unlimited data for just £16 a month with Three. This is not only the cheapest unlimited 5G plan, but also cheaper than a number of other limited SIM plans currently available.

iD and Smarty's unlimited data SIM only deals:

SIM only plan from iD Mobile | 12-month contract |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £15 per month + £30 Amazon voucher

Carphone Warehouse has pulled out one of the best SIM plans we've ever seen this Cyber Monday. Not only is it offering unlimited data at the lowest price on the market, but it's also throwing in a £30 Amazon voucher. However, one thing to note is that iD Mobile is not a 5G network.

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1-month rolling | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £15 per month

Like iD's deal above, Smarty is not 5G enabled. And while it doesn't have that voucher that iD is offering, it instead has the benefit of operating on 1-month rolling contracts. That means you can leave at any time and not have to worry about getting tied up in a long contract.

Why go with Three SIM only deals?

If you haven't already been won over by this amazing offer from Three then you'll be excited to hear that the network doesn't shy away from offering up some extra incentives as well.

Whether that's more control over your plan, extra perks or increased roaming, you can see all of best parts of a Three SIM only deal or Three mobile deals down below.

- Personal Hotspot: Use your data to tether your laptop so you can use your phone like your own mobile broadband router

- Go Roam: Roaming abilities in 71 worldwide countries at no extra cost

- Control your spending: Features that allow you to block calls and texts to certain numbers that might otherwise run up extra costs on your bill

- Data flexibility: Add extra data to your tariff at anytime, even halfway through a month

- Travel Swagger: Get travel upgrades with EasyJet with bag drop and early boarding