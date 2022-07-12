The best Amazon Prime Day 2022 Chromebook deals

Ah, Chromebooks. No longer the runt of the litter, these Google-powered laptops have become a serious competitor to Windows laptops and MacBooks thanks to their cloud-based design, superior portability, and wallet-friendly pricing.

There are plenty of Prime Day deals on Chromebooks this year, from flashier units like the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 to super-budget laptops like the Acer Chromebook 512. You don't need to spend more than $200 for a decent ChromeOS device right now, which is a great opportunity to equip yourself with a shiny new laptop.

(Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Prime Day US Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook (13.3-inch OLED, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC Storage) $428 $300 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $128 - One of our favorite Chromebooks ever just got a huge price cut for Prime Day. Featuring a full HD OLED display, this is one of the most gorgeous Chromebooks around. The detachable keyboard is a bit flimsy and the specs are average, but the Duet 5 Chromebook is a great little laptop to carry around with you when you just want to surf the web or stream Netflix on the go.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook CX1 (15.6" 1080p, Celeron N3350, 8GB RAM, 64GB Storage) $250 $195 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $55 - Any Chromebook with 8GB RAM and an Intel Celeron processor for under $200 is going to be a steal, and the Asus Chromebook CX1 definitely qualifies. It'll be powerful enough to handle all your everyday computing tasks, and for this price, you really can't go wrong.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 311 (11.6" HD, Intel Celeron, 4GB RAM, 64GB eMMC storage) $250 $200 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $50 - The Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is one of the best Chromebooks around for anyone looking for a solid 2-in-1 for school or just for having around the house. The specs aren't all that impressive and the screen is not much bigger than most tablets, but at this price it's an incredible value.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad 3 11: $220 $100 at Amazon (opens in new tab) Save $120 - A lightweight Chromebook with an 11-inch display and an Intel Celeron processor backed up by 4GB of RAM, the IdeaPad 3 11 is an excellent entry-level Chromebook ideal for simple office or schoolwork. It's got plenty of ports too, from USB-A and USB-C to a MicroSD card reader.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i: $430 $360 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - A more premium Chromebook equipped with a 13.3-inch touchscreen and a robust 360-degree hinge for hybrid laptop-tablet modes, the IdeaPad Flex 5i is one of Lenovo's best Chrome devices. It's all powered by an Intel Core i3 processor and 8GB of RAM, with 128GB of local storage.

(opens in new tab) Lenovo Flex 5 (2022): $341 $210 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $131 - At almost $100 off MSRP, the 2022 edition of the Lenovo Flex 5 proves that 2-in-1 laptops don't have to be pricey products. This hybrid laptop runs on an Intel Celeron N5205U CPU with a 13-inch touchscreen that feels premium despite the price.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook: $1,000 $580 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $420 - If you're after a seriously premium Chromebook, Samsung has you covered. The Galaxy Chromebook is massively discounted for Prime Day, wrapping up a 4K screen and 256GB of storage in a refined, ultra-thin chassis. It also comes with a stylus that slots seamlessly into one side.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 514: $410 $340 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $70 - The 514 is a mid-range offering from Acer, currently available at its lowest price ever for Prime Day. There are touch and non-touch versions to suit your preferences, with both packing an octa-core MediaTek processor and a 14-inch FHD display. Oh, and it comes with a lovely laptop sleeve, too!

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook Spin 314: $380 $315 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $65 - If you're after a dependable 2-in-1 Chromebook, we reckon Acer's Spin 314 is a solid pick. A 14-inch Gorilla Glass touchscreen (with a small bezel for a Chromebook!) is joined by an Intel Pentium Silver processor and 128GB of storage space, making for a great work laptop.

(opens in new tab) Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 11-inch: $174 $149 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $24 - Before Samsung rebooted its Chromebook naming conventions (much to everyone's confusion), we got the exceedingly budget-friendly Galaxy Chromebook 4. It's not the most powerful laptop out there, but it's cheap, durable, and offers 10+ hours of battery life to get you through a full day of work or school.

Today's best Prime Day UK Chromebook deals

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14a-nd0001sa: £250 £150 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £100 - With the rising cost of living, you might be looking for the most affordable device on the market, which is where Chromebooks come in handy. This HP Chromebook won't knock your socks off in regards to power, but for under £150 it's ideal for web browsing and checking emails

(opens in new tab) HP Chromebook 14b-na0005sa: £400 £170 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £230 - Chromebooks are a fantastic way to affordably get online, which makes them a popular choice for young students and older relatives. This HP Chromebook has some amazing savings too, which is important as many of us are feeling the pinch of rising costs of living this year.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 311 CB311-11H: £230 £160 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £70 - This pint-sized Chromebook measures just 11.6-inches, which makes it a fantastic buy for those who need a small, lightweight device to use as a cheap way to browse the web. It's not especially powerful, but Chromebooks rarely are, and nor do you need it to be for paying bills, online shopping and other day-to-day activities.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 314: £280 £200 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £80 - The Acer Chromebook 314 is ideal for those who want a reliable way to get online, without spending a tonne of cash. It's not a very powerful device, only rocking an Intel Celeron processor and 4GB of RAM, but for young students or older relatives who need to browse the web and check emails, it's an ideal budget alternative to expensive laptops.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA: £350 £270 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £80 - The Asus Chromebook Flip is a great choice if you want something that can easily fold into a tablet-inspired mode for watching shows on the go, and its touchscreen allows you to make notes and highlight documents without needing to use the built-in touchpad. At under £300, this is an affordable product well suited for students and aging relatives.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 317 CB317-1H: £400 £300 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save £100: Most Chromebooks are on the small side, but there are models with large displays available if you appreciate having a massive screen. The Acer Chromebook 317 is rocking a 17.3-inch display at a low price, so if you need a cheap device for web browsing and watching streaming services like Netflix, this is one of the most affordable offerings on the market.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook C423NA: £230 £150 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £80: The Asus C423NA is a 14-inch Chromebook that can provide all of your basic needs for getting online. If you're in the market for a first laptop and you don't need to run any demanding applications then a Chromebook can be an affordable way to use social media, send emails and organize your online shopping.

(opens in new tab) ASUS Chromebook Flip C433TA: £500 £400 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £100: Chromebooks don't have to be underpowered, and this beautiful touch screen offering from Asus proves it. You're getting an Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM which will help you run several windows and tabs with ease without slowing down.

(opens in new tab) Acer Chromebook 311: £200 £130 at Amazon

(opens in new tab)Save £80: The Acer Chromebook 311 is a super affordable and lightweight Chromebook that weighs in at under 1.2KG, perfect for those who need a cheap way to get online. Its portability would make it suitable for children to study between home and school, and its battery life can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge.

Chromebooks boast great security features and a simple, intuitive UI, which makes them perfect laptops for kids or anyone lacking tech aptitude. They're often lower-powered than their Windows and MacOS counterparts, making them more suited for straightforward tasks like web browsing and word processing than demanding workloads such as gaming or content creation.

If you just need a lightweight laptop for answering emails and joining video calls, a Chromebook could be the right choice for you. Even on Prime Day, it's easy to spend too much money on a laptop when you just need something for basic work.

Remember that specs are important; if you plan on keeping dozens of Chrome tabs open at once, you'll want a better processor and more RAM. Local storage isn't a huge issue for Chromebooks thanks to their cloud-focused design, but if you plan on installing lots of apps, be sure to pick one with a proper SSD rather than eMMC storage.

More Chromebook deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for Chromebooks from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.