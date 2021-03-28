The Apple Pencil just hit a brand new price low in Amazon's Spring Sale

The Apple Pencil has taken a quiet price cut in this weekend's Amazon Spring Sale. We were previously celebrating when this £99 first generation Apple Pencil dropped to £86, but it seems to have plunged all the way down to just £69.97 since then. That means it's now available for a record low price, offering an excellent deal to any keen illustrator, note taker, or lover of colouring apps.

Of course, the first generation Apple Pencil isn't compatible with the new iPad Air 4 or the iPad Pro line. However, if you're rocking an 8th generation iPad or another entry level model in the same range this is a fantastic time to invest in the high tech stylus. If you're working with a fancier iPad, you'll still find the second generation available for £117.97 without a discount.

Apple Pencil deals are rare, however with the latest models exclusively using the second generation it seems the price of this original version is a little more flexible than it was last year. That said, we don't expect retailers to go much cheaper on this one, so if you've been holding out for a steal this is likely your chance.

Apple Pencil deals are rare, however with the latest models exclusively using the second generation it seems the price of this original version is a little more flexible than it was last year.

Apple Pencil 1st Generation: £99 £69.97 at Amazon

If you want to start using your 8th generation iPad to take notes, you'll need to grab an Apple Pencil. The Amazon Spring Sale is offering a rare price drop on this premium accessory, though note if you're running an iPad Pro or Air you'll need the second generation.

More Apple Pencil deals

Which Apple Pencil will work with your iPad?

At the time of writing, the first generation Apple Pencil is compatible with:

12.9-inch iPad Pro (1st or 2nd generation)

10.5-inch iPad Pro

9.7-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air (3rd generation)

iPad (8th generation)

iPad (7th generation)

iPad (6th generation)

iPad Mini (5th generation)

Meanwhile, the second generation Apple Pencil is compatible with:

iPad Pro 11-inch 2018

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2018

iPad Pro 11-inch 2020

iPad Pro 12.9-inch 2020

iPad Air 4 (2020)

