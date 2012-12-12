YouView adds Remote Record app for iOS to lineup

Internet-based television service YouView has launched a Remote Record app to allow iOS users to schedule recordings from afar.

Not only can you set recordings for your YouView box to carry out, you can also browse the library, including what programmes are available from iPlayer, ITV Player, 4oD and Demand 5.

You won't be able to watch shows from within the app, but you can at least plan your viewing for when you get home.

The company's CEO, Richard Halton, says this is just a taster of things to come, promising that YouView plans to "extend the functionality of this app" as time goes on.

Apple bias

For now, you can connect up to five iOS devices to your YouView box so the whole family can get recording.

The free iOS app is compatible with all YouView set top boxes and will work on iPhone, iPad and iPod touches running iOS 5.0 or later.

The company is working on an Android equivalent which is "due to follow in 2013", although there's no word on exactly when.