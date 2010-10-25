Virgin Media seals on-demand deal with NBC Universal

Virgin Media has announced a key deal with US television giant NBC Universal to use its shows on its on-demand service.

With Sky's Anytime+ beginning its long awaited roll-out tomorrow, Virgin Media is keen to remind people of it's own well-established TV Choice on Demand service.

Inevitably the battle for the best on-demand content will be a major factor in the services' success, and sealing NBC Universal is a major landmark for Virgin Media.

We can see Heroes (and not just for one day)

NBC Universal's biggest TV hits include Heroes, House, The Office (US) and 30 Rock – and past seasons will be available on TV Choice from 1 December.

The terms of the deal will see NBC Universal titles made available across the Virgin media troika of TV, online and mobile.

Cindy Rose, executive director of digital entertainment at Virgin Media said: "Our pioneering TV On Demand service continues to offer the greatest choice for all the family and we're delighted to bring our customers these great shows in HD from NBC Universal.

"With more and more consumers enjoying the flexibility of watching TV whenever they want, our new online and mobile services also give our customers a fantastic way to enjoy content wherever they are."