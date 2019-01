Just two weeks after Blinkbox added offline functionality for iPad users, the Tesco service has added the same feature for Android.

You'll be able to download movies and TV shows bought from Blinkbox to a maximum of five devices, but rentals will be available to download on just one tablet.

The 'Watch offline' feature is now live for you to go and use. The only bad news is that any Lollipop users out there won't be able to use the new feature, which isn't supported beyond Android 4.2.2.