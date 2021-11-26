Superb Samsung TV Black Friday deals make 4K HDR10+ viewing cheaper than ever

If you've been looking for a new 4K TV today, Amazon might just have you covered with a couple of incredible Samsung TV Black Friday deals. Right now, both the Samsung AU8000 and Samsung AU7110 4K smart TVs are cheaper than they've ever been at the online retail giant, but you may need to act fast as stock is rapidly selling.

There have been plenty of great Samsung TV Black Friday deals this year, and these are just two more to add to the sizeable pile. The Samsung AU8000 has been discounted to just £345 for the 43-inch version, ideal for if you don't necessarily need a massive screen. However, other, larger sizes of the TV have also had their prices slashed.

Secondly, the Samsung AU7110 is also seeing a record low price of just £469 for the 55-inch variant, down from the usual £699 the telly would otherwise cost you.

Samsung AU7110 55 Inch Smart TV: £699 Samsung AU7110 55 Inch Smart TV: £699 £469 at Amazon

Save £230 - This is Amazon's biggest discount yet for the Samsung AU7110 55-inch Smart TV, shaving a huge £230 off retail price. This 4K TV supports a HDR10+ producing incredibly colorful pictures, and has Alexa voice assistant functionality, too.

Samsung AU8000 43 Inch Smart TV: £549 Samsung AU8000 43 Inch Smart TV: £549 £345 at Amazon

Save £204 - Amazon is hosting another record low discount for the Samsung AU8000 43-inch smart TV. Sporting 4K picture quality with HDR10+ support for hugely vivid colors, this is a solid mid-range 4K TV that's currently more affordable than it's ever been. 55-inch: £749 £599 | 65-inch: £999 £649 | 75-inch: £1,199 £799

We've seen these excellent Samsung TVs discounted before, but never quite to this extent, making this year's Samsung TV Black Friday deals especially great. Not only are the TVs featured above more affordable than ever, they also boast 4K picture quality and support for HDR10+, allowing for a richly colorful image that surpasses standard HDR.

Want a more general overview of what we're seeing in terms of TVs this Black Friday? Then head over to our Black Friday TV deals hub for a broader look at which smart TVs are on offer over the sales period.

