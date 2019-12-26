Suck up a £75 saving on this Dyson V8 Animal Extra vacuum in this fantastic deal

Well this deal definitely doesn't suck. John Lewis is offering £75 off this Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner as part of its Boxing Day Sales.

That means you can pick up this powerful, cordless vaccum cleaner for under £300. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Dyson V8 Animal Cordless Vacuum Cleaner prices in your region.)

Dyson V8 Animal Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £374 £299 at John Lewis

John Lewis has knocked £75 this cordless vaccum cleaner that boasts a direct drive cleaner head and up to 40 minutes of powerful suction. That means you can pick up a top-of-the-line vacuum for under £300.View Deal

