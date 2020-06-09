Subscribe to Amazon Music Unlimited and get an Echo Dot for just £9.99

This Amazon Echo deal offers two months of Music Unlimited and an Echo Dot smart speaker for just £29.97 this week - an excellent £40 saving overall. Considering you'd usually find the Echo Dot for £49.99 by itself, with Amazon's music streaming service costing £9.99 a month, picking up everything you need to get the tunes going for under £30 is a fantastic opportunity to save some cash.

An Amazon Echo Dot is the perfect little Alexa smart speaker - powerful enough to get some decent sound going and small enough to fit neatly in the corner. Paired with Amazon Music Unlimited you can ask Alexa to play any song in the 60 million-strong library on your Echo, or take advantage of on demand ad-free listening on your phone instead.

It's worth noting that this Amazon Echo deal is currently only available to new Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers, and will auto renew after the initial two months are up, so remember to mark your calendar. If you're after a speaker with a little more oomph, check out all the latest Amazon Echo deals and sales.

Not in the UK? You'll find more Amazon Echo deals available in the US and Australia further down the page.

Amazon Music Unlimited and Echo Dot bundle deal:

Amazon Echo Dot + 2 months Amazon Music Unlimited | £69.97 £29.97 (£25.97 for Prime members) at Amazon

Save £40 on a two-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited and get a discounted Echo Dot this week in the latest set of Amazon Echo deals. That means you're essentially paying just £9.99 for the popular smart speaker, considering the 60-million song streaming service comes in at £19.99 for two months. That's a fantastic discount over the usual £49.99 price for the Echo Dot by itself.

Try Amazon Music Unlimited free for 30 days

Not fussed about picking up an Echo Dot but curious about Amazon's own streaming service? New users can also pick up a free trial of Amazon Music Unlimited for 30 days at Amazon.

