Did your Sony Xperia 1 II order get delayed? This may be why

The Sony Xperia 1 II has been delayed for a variety of customers who pre-ordered the handset ready for the June 18 release date in the UK.

According to numerous sources who contacted TechRadar, Sony delayed orders that were made on its "official partner store". Some of those customers were informed on June 17, which was the day before the phone was meant to arrive for many.

A Sony spokesperson told TechRadar, "We are aware of a number of reports of customers who pre-ordered Xperia 1 II and have received incorrect delivery information due to a system error.

"We are in the process of issuing the correct information and would like to reassure our pre-order customers that their Xperia 1 II will ship from end June as expected. We apologise for any inconvenience this error may have caused to our customers and are working to prevent such errors in the future.”

If you've been impacted by this problem, you should find Sony will contact you soon to confirm a new time and date when your phone will be delivered.

Two of the customers affected by the issue who spoke to TechRadar have had their confirmation that the device will now be dispatched by the end of June.

But then there's O2

Alongside this, some of those who pre-ordered from O2 have been informed of a delay too. According to a variety of posts on Reddit, some customers were delayed but have been told to expect their Sony Xperia 1 II orders by the end of next week.

The O2 website now also says the device has been delayed, and delivery will take up to three weeks from today. TechRadar has asked O2 for clarification, and we'll update this article when we hear back.

For anyone wanting to get the Xperia 1 II, this must be frustrating as the device was unveiled in February and it has taken a long time to actually become available. We'll update this story with further information once we hear it.