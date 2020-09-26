Sony Bravia TVs are up to £300 off at Currys this weekend

Sony Bravia 4K TV deals don't come around too often. In fact, as one of the leading brands in high-end displays we rarely see discounts reaching the £300 savings we've spotted today. That means now's the time to jump if you've been considering making a premium upgrade, as we're seeing prices starting at just £499 right now.

That price comes courtesy of a £100 discount on a 43-inch Sony Bravia TV at Currys. However, if you're looking for a little more screen space you'll find the same model available in 55-inches for £150 less this weekend - coming in at £599 down from £749.

Those are some excellent Sony Bravia TV deals if you're shopping in the mid-range category. However, we're seeing even bigger savings hitting more premium models right now as well. You can save £300 on the KD55XH9296BU model, a 55-inch display with plenty of tech packed in under the hood. You're paying under £1,000 for this £1,299 machine, then, an excellent price considering the power on offer.

We're rounding up all of these Sony Bravia TV deals just below, but you'll find plenty more TV sales here at TechRadar as well.

This weekend's best Sony Bravia 4K TV deals

Sony Bravia KD43X7052PBU 43-inch 4K TV: £599 £499 at Currys

The cheapest Sony Bravia 4K TV deal available today is this £499 offering on the KD-X7052 model. There's a £100 saving at Currys right now, bringing the gorgeous 43-inch display down under £500.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55X7052PBU 55-inch 4K TV: £749 £599 at Currys

£599 is an excellent price to pay for a Sony Bravia 4K TV, as these are some of the most high-performing 4K displays on the market right now. Currys has cut £150 off the final price here, meaning you can pick up the 4K X-Reality PRO engine, a TRILUMINOS display, and HDR 10 for a great price.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XH9296BU 55-inch 4K TV: £1,299 £999 at Currys

If you're looking for something a little more premium, check out this enhanced Sony Bravia model offering up excellent sharp contrast, Dolby Vision HDR, and X-Motion picture clarity as well. With a £300 price drop, Currys is now offering this high-end display for under £1,000 and you can grab six months of Spotify Premium for free as well.

View Deal

Sony Bravia KD55XH9005BU 65-inch 4K TV: £1,499 £1,299 at Currys

This massive 65-inch 4K TV deal has been cut by £200 over at Currys as well, which makes it an excellent choice for anyone looking to splash the cash a little more. You're picking up all the same high-end features you'd come to expect if you've been shopping at this price point for a while, but for a great price this weekend.

View Deal

Browse all Sony Bravia TV deals available at Currys

Don't forget if you really want to spend some money, you can take a look at the latest OLED TV deals and sales as well.