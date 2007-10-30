Fastest Windows Vista notebook? A MacBook?

On the lookout for a super-fast notebook computer running Windows Vista? Then look no further than the Apple MacBook Pro, claims PC World magazine.

PC World has trumpeted Apple's MacBook Pro as the fastest Windows Vista notebook computer in the world, beating leading PC brands such as Toshiba, Dell and Alienware.

But that's not the whole story

The report, which lists the thinnest, fastest and cheapest notebooks around, said that Apple's £1,299 MacBook Pro broke the previous benchmark speed records. But let's not get too excited.

The MacBook didn't beat a similarly-specced PC laptop by that much. The PC World article admits that "the $2419 MacBook Pro's PC WorldBench 6 Beta 2 score of 88 beats Gateway's E-265M by a single point".

The Apple MacBook Pro in the test was equipped with a 2.4GHz Core 2 Duo T7700 processor, 4GB of RAM, a 160GB hard drive, and Nvidia's GeForce 8600M GT. Your next PC could well be a Mac. But there's nothing fundamentally clever or better about Apple's MacBook that makes it run Windows faster.