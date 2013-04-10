Salesforce gives mobile apps a push

Salesforce has announced a clutch of initiatives to speed up the development of specialised mobile apps using its cloud service Salesforce Platform.

They include an open source framework and tools, Salesforce Mobile SDK 2.0, to help enterprise developers connect data to any mobile app on any iOS or Android device. It also supports apps based on HTML5, and provides libraries for requirements such as authentication and secure offline storage.

This is joined by Developer Mobile packs, which can be used in building HTML5 or hybrid mobile apps to access real time data on Salesforce.

Salesforce has also set up a Mobile Accelerator Progamme, providing companies with access to its system integrators to help develop their ideas for apps.

Mike Rosenbaum, Executive Vice President of Salesforce Platform, said: "With these new mobile services, CIOs can immediately accelerate every mobile app development project in their backlog."

The enterprise software company, which is best known for its customer relationship management system, claims that more than 1 million developers and business analysts use the cloud platform to build apps for a range of devices.

The new initiatives suggest that customers get more value from the platform when it gives them the flexibility to build their own applications to meet specific requirements.

Salesforce recently launched the Cloud Mobile service for mobile devices.