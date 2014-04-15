BBC iPlayer downloads now available on all recent Android devices

The vast majority of BBC iPlayer users on Android are now able to download content to watch offline after the corporation updated the app on Tuesday.

Following the initial roll out on 11 devices in September last year and a careful expansion since, the Beeb has now announced that all smartphones and tablets running Android 4.0 (Ice Cream Sandwich) and above are in on the act.

That means 96 per cent of all current users will be able to grab episodes of Eastenders, Match of the Day, Panorama to view when Wi-Fi connectivity isn't available and without rinsing their mobile data allowance.

The updated app is now available to download from the Google Play Store.

Testing, testing

The opening up of the feature to practically all users goes against the Beeb's recent policy of testing it on every device before widening availability.

As such, with 5,000 phones and tablets now able to access the complete set of features, the Beeb says users of some devices may experience a few bugs.

"We believe that the vast majority of devices will enjoy a great video downloading experience. However, with more than five thousand different phone, phablet and tablet models able to install the BBC iPlayer Android app, there are likely to be a number of devices that exhibit bugs concerning download behaviour, wrote senior product manager David Berlin on the BBC Internet blog."