Snap up this Proscenic air fryer for its lowest price ever

The best air fryers offer a healthier way to indulge in fries, chicken wings, and other treats that would usually require large quantities of oil. However, they can be a pricey purchase, so a good air fryer deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 27% off the price of the Proscenic T21 air fryer reducing it to £79.00 from £109.00 . This is the best saving we’ve seen so far, even beating the deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best air fryer deals in your region.)

Today's best Proscenic T21 air fryer deal in the UK

Proscenic T21 air fryer: £109.00 £79.00 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £30 off the cost of this air fryer that can hold up to 5.5 litres of food. This is the lowest price we’ve seen for this kitchen appliance that has a sleek black and silver finish. However, we don’t know how long the offer will last, so we suggest you snap up this air fryer deal now.View Deal

The Proscenic T21 is a basket air fryer that can also bake, grill and roast, and uses far less oil than deep frying. During our review we used just 1 Tbsp of oil when making a 500g batch of fries and were impressed at how evenly browned and crisp the fries were - this is thanks to the hot air that circulates around the food to create a crispy exterior.

We also cooked both chicken wings and frozen steak-cut fries in the air fryer and found that cooking times were much shorter compared to traditional cooking methods. It comes with eight presets that offer pre-defined cooking temperatures and durations for several different dishes including fries, pizza and cake, along with a keep warm function, which maintains a temperature of 170F for up to 120 minutes.

The air fryer also has Wi-Fi connectivity so you can use your smartphone to start the appliance cooking, or browse over 100 recipes if you want inspiration on what to cook in the air fryer. However, we were disappointed that the air fryer doesn’t have a shake reminder, which alerts you to turn the food half way through cooking. That said, as long as you remember to keep an eye on the air fryer, or set an alarm on your smartphone, we don’t think this is a big enough issue not to warrant snapping up this deal.

More air fryer deals