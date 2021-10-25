Snap up this Instant Pot alternative for its almost lowest price

The best Instant Pots offer a multitude of cooking methods from one appliance, making them a handy addition to any kitchen. However, they can be a costly purchase, so a good multi-cooker deal is always welcome.

In the UK, Amazon has slashed 25% off the price of the Ninja Foodi Electric multi-cooker OP350UK, reducing it to £149.99 from £199.99 . While this isn’t the lowest price we've seen for this Instant-Pot alternative that can pressure cook, air fry and slow cook, as well as offering other cooking modes, it’s almost as good as the deals we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday . (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Ninja Foodi deals in your region.)

Today's best Ninja Foodi deal in the UK

Ninja Foodi Electric multi-cooker OP350UK Ninja Foodi Electric multi-cooker OP350UK: £199.99 £149.99 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £50 off the cost of this multi-cooker, which has a six-litre capacity and can even be used to make yoghurt. While this isn’t the best price we’ve seen for this Instant-Pot alternative, it’s just 99p more than the price we saw on Cyber Monday last year, making it a substantial discount. We don’t know if it will drop to this price again when Black Friday rolls around in a few weeks – so we suggest that you snap up this Ninja Foodi deal now. View Deal

The Ninja Foodi OP350UK is a small-capacity version of the Ninja Foodi Max OP500UK , and holds up to six litres of food, which Ninja says is enough for four portions, but still has the same number of cooking functions. Just like Instant Pot’s rival, the Instant Pot Duso Crisp & Air Fryer, it comes with an additional lid that ensures it can be used to air fry, grill, bake and roast, as well as pressure cooking, slow cooking, sautéing, steaming, dehydrating and even making yoghurt.

On test, we found the Ninja Foodi OP350UK was simple to use and did an excellent job of cooking and evenly browning a 2kg roast chicken, leaving the meat succulent and juicy, while crisping the skin. It also comes with a crisping basket so it can be used to cook fries, and a steam rack that can cook vegetables while still retaining the nutrients, which are often lost when boiling them in water.

