Smarty matches Three's unlimited data SIM only deal price at just £16 a month

When it comes to buying new SIM only deals, the question at hand often has to be whether you want lots of data, a low price or something flexible. Smarty's unlimited plan has just become a bit of all of those factors.

After dropping the cost of its unlimited data SIM to just £16 a month, Smarty now has the joint-lowest price in the UK for unlimited data, matched only by the Three network.

While both are the same price, both options have a benefit over the other. Smarty is the flexible option, only tying you in for 1 month at a time. Three however offers this deal on a 5G SIM - something Smarty is yet to be able to do.

This means deciding between the two comes down to a preference for 5G or flexibility. Both are market-leading, offering two of the best-value SIM plans around with ease.

Smarty's bargain unlimited data SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling |Unlimited data, calls and texts | £20 £16 per month

Smarty has developed a reputation for its cheap SIM plans, and this offer is no exception. It matches Three's market-leading price by offering unlimited data, calls and texts for just £16 a month. Unlike Three, Smarty operates on 1-month rolling contracts so you're able to leave at any time. However, Smarty is unable to access 5G networks so if you have a 5G phone, the below is the better choice.

Three's alternative 5G unlimited data offer:

Three SIM | 12 months | Unlimited data, calls and texts | £16 per month

The network known for offering beefy amounts of data at a ridiculously good rate, Three's unlimited SIM only Advance plan gets you unlimited everything for a year, all for just £16 a month. Put it into a 5G-ready handset and you can benefit from Three's exceptional coverage, too, on the fastest generation of mobile connectivity yet.

Why go for Smarty SIM only deals?

It's a brand you may never have heard of, yet it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals, big data bargains and even unlimited data SIMs, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stopover option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use that unlimited data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.