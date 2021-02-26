Smart speaker deal: get the Bose Home Speaker 500 at its lowest ever price

A smart speaker is a great addition to any home if you're looking for the convenience of a virtual assistant alongside excellent audio quality – and right now, you can save big on Bose Home Speaker 500 as it hits its cheapest ever price again, to add a great-sounding wireless speaker to your setup.

Costing £399.95 at launch, the Bose Home Speaker 500 has plummeted to £279 at John Lewis, saving you over £120 and returning to a price we previously saw at the end of last year. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Bose Home Speaker 500 prices in your region.)

Today's best smart speaker deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: £399.95 £279 at John Lewis

Save £120.95 – This high quality smart speaker has Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant built in, but it's far more than a voice control hub. Custom left and right driver placement create amazing, room-filling sound that lives up to the audiophile reputation of Bose, and at this price there's never been a better time to buy.

The Bose Home Speaker 500 was released back in 2018, but it's still among the best smart speakers you can buy in 2021.

This Bose wireless speaker accomplishes astonishing, room-filling sound thanks to two custom drivers pointing left and right within its smooth shell. Bose designed such a setup to achieve stereo sound separation without the need for a second speaker, and it achieves an impressive soundstage despite the speaker's subtle size.

The Home Speaker 500 model also features an LCD screen displaying the current track you're playing. as well as AirPlay 2 compatibility and a custom eight-microphone array that picks up commands from wherever you are, no matter how loud your tunes are playing.

With Google Assistant and Alexa built-in, you can ask this speaker questions and use it to control your other smart home devices, from your lights to your thermostat.

We gave the Home Speaker 500 a glowing review, but one drawback was its original price. If you're after a high-quality speaker with Google Assistant and Alexa built directly into the experience, however, this discounted price is perfect for you.

Not in the UK? Check out the best Bose Home Speaker 500 prices we've found in your region below: