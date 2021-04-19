Sky TV channels explained: What channels do you get with Sky TV and its add-on packages?

Sky TV channels explained – yup, there are so many and they all offer so much, they actually need explaining. From how the Sky TV packages work to what you get for your choices, this is the place to learn all you need to know. You could even save yourself a bit with the best Sky TV deals.

From watching Sky on your TV to using Sky Go on your mobile, however you get to the channels, these are the answers you've been looking for.

Read on to see our questions and answers that cover off all the details of Sky TV channels.

What Sky TV channels do I get with the basic Sky TV package?

While it may be considered the basic package of Sky, Sky TV gets you a whole host of entertainment to watch, boasting over 300 channels to switch your way through. These include:

Sky One

Sky Atlantic

Fox

Comedy Central

Vice

MTV

Gold

TLC

National Geographic

Animal Planet

Eurosport 1&2

Sky News

Over 500 box sets

Asia channels

(Image credit: Sky)

What can I watch with Sky TV?

Sky Atlantic features lots of premium viewing shipping over from the subscription US-only channel HBO. That includes the likes of Westworld, Your Honor, Big Little Lies, Hausen and plenty more including older but still great shows like Game of Thrones.

Then there are the Sky Originals with the likes of US export Euphoria and The Flight Attendant as stand out examples. There are over 200 originals in total and this gets you the likes of Chernobyl, Riviera, Delicious and A Discovery of Witches that are also all available to watch on Sky.

What Sky TV channels do I get with Sky Sports?

Sky Sports is an expansive platform that includes not only lots of sports but also plenty of channels with many dedicated to specific sports like Formula One and Golf. Channels included with Sky Sports, all in HD, are:

Sky Sports Main Event

Sky Sports Football

Sky Sports Cricket

Sky Sports Golf

Sky Sports F1

Sky Sports NFL

Sky Sports Arena

Sky Sports News

What can I watch with Sky Sports?

A lot of the Sky Sports channels explain themselves in the name but diving into each in more detail we find Sky Sports Football, for example, offers 146 live Premier League games this season, in HD. But you also get EFL, Scottish Premiership and Carabao Cup games. There's even LFCTV and MUTV, each dedicated to Liverpool and Manchester United football club specific content.

For Sky Sports F1 you get every practice, qualifying and race, live.

Sky Sports Golf offers the Ryder Cup live as well as every major.

Sky Sports Action and Sky Sports Arena offer live NBA, NFL, Netball, Boxing, Rugby Darts and more.

Sky Sports Cricket gets you England, India home internationals, IPL and more.

(Image credit: Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

What Sky TV channels do you get with Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema is another area that encompasses a host of channels, each dedicated to its genre of movies, helping make the huge selection easier to navigate. Included with Sky Cinema are:

Sky Cinema Action

Sky Cinema Animation

Sky Cinema Comedy

Sky Cinema Drama

Sky Cinema Family

Sky Cinema Greats

Sky Cinema Hits

Sky Cinema Premiere

Sky Cinema Premiere +1

Sky Cinema Sci-fi Horror

Sky Cinema Select

Sky Cinema Thriller

What can I watch with Sky Cinema?

Sky Cinema offers absolutely loads to watch, all included with the package including great new releases regularly. Plus you get reduced Sky Store rental rates for the very latest movies before they hit the mainstream.

There are plenty more Sky original movies to be found here along with big name hits like Le Mans '66, Bridesmaids, the Jumanji sequels, The Wolf of Wall Street, The Great Gatsby, Baby Driver, Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, Soul, First Man and plenty more.

There are lots of classics on there too like Saving Private Ryan, Blood Diamond, The Big Lebowski, Black Swan, Django Unchained, Kick-Ass, Predator, Carlito's Way, Die Hard, Once Upon A Time In The West and loads more.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

What other Sky TV channels can I add to my plan?

One of the big extra channels that Sky offers is BT Sport. This gets you all those FA Cup games which are exclusive to the channel that you wouldn't be able to watch without a specific subscription.

Kids is another channel selection worth adding if you've got little ones as it's not expensive and has lots of channels with over 5,000 episodes on demand. Channels include Nickelodeon, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, BabyTV, Cartoonito and more. You can even create profiles for each child for specific content access.

