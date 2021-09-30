Sennheiser's new wireless headphones let you watch TV up to 70m away

Sennheiser has just unveiled its new RS 5200 wireless headphones for your TV. The latest device from the audio specialist brand that offers you complete control over your experience thanks to user-friendly sound controls.

You can connect these latest TV headphones to your display by plugging the docking station into your digital (optical) or analogue audio ports. The station acts as a receiver, allowing effortless Bluetooth pairing (even if your TV doesn’t support it natively) and will let you listen from up to 70m away.

So if you want to walk into the garden, take the bins out, or wander around your home, the audio should keep playing even if you're not right in front of the screen.

Much like other Sennheiser devices, the RS 5200 wireless headphones boast impressive audio features such as a Speech Clarity Function (a fancy name for active noise cancellation that reduces background noise to make dialogue that plays on your TV easiest you understand). You’ll also get three hearing profile options and the ability to independently alter the left and right volume controls to balance the sound the way you want to.

Chill out, relax

If you like to enjoy longer viewing sessions in front of your TV you don’t have to worry either as the RS 5200s boast up to 12 hours of continuous playback on a single charge. This means you can lay on the couch from dawn until dusk enjoying your home cinema if you want to.

The only downside we can see is that the information we have so far doesn’t suggest you can pair multiple headphones to the same dock meaning you’ll need multiple ports or will want something like the Sennheiser RS 175 RF wireless headphones instead.

We haven’t had a chance to try the Sennheiser RS 5200 wireless TV headphones out for ourselves yet, but the brand is known for offering superb audio quality – being featured multiple times in lists like our best over-ear headphones and best wireless earbuds lists.

If you are ready to grab a pair for yourself, the Sennheiser RS 5200 is available now in the UK for £229.99 (around $310 / AU$430).