Score an Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell for just £59 at Amazon today

Today you can pick up the latest Echo Show 5 plus a Ring Video Doorbell for just £59 at Amazon - that's a whole £62 cheaper than if you were buying them separately.

These aren't just some older stock that Amazon is looking to flog either, both items are the latest versions respectively, so it's a fantastic little bundle if you were looking to kick-start your smart home setup on a budget.

The Echo Show 5, in particular, is one of the better low-cost smart displays out there. Not only is it really easy to use for calls, calendar prompts, or as a tiny TV, but it also works seamlessly with other Alexa-enabled devices - like the Doorbell.

Now, it's worth noting that the Ring Video Doorbell here is the basic wired version (normally retailing for £49), so you'll have to do a bit of handiwork to check compatibility and hook it up yourself. On the plus side, however, you'll never have to worry about batteries again while still getting that 1080p video, two-way talk, night vision, and advanced motion detection.

Outside the UK? Check out today's best Amazon device deals in your region just below.

Cheap Amazon Echo Show 5 + Ring Video Doorbell

Amazon Echo Show 5 (2021) + Ring Video Doorbell Wired: £123.99 £59 at Amazon

Save £64.99 and get yourself two fantastic little additions to any fledgling smart home setup today at Amazon. With the latest Amazon Echo Show 5, you'll get an easy-to-use smart display to take calls, display your calendar, and even catch up on some shows. Plus, it works great with the Ring Video Doorbell - a discreet home security camera with 1080p video, motion detection, and even night vision.

If you'd like to read more about the Echo Dot, or other devices in the range, then head on over to our main Amazon Echo deals page. Alternatively, shop for Amazon's other devices with our roundup of this week's best Kindle deals and Amazon Fire tablet deals.