Save £40 on the already affordable Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro with this great deal

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro gives you a lot of phone for your money even at full price, but right now it’s down to just £175 at Amazon. That’s from a previous price of £215, saving you £40.

That price is for a version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and it comes in a classy Mineral Grey shade.

Not in the UK or want a different model? Check out the best Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro prices in your region at the end of this article.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro £215 £175

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro has a quad-lens camera, a big 4,500mAh battery, and a Full HD+ display, and right now it's cheaper than ever with this £40 saving.View Deal

For that money you’re getting a phone that also has a 6.53-inch 1080 x 2340 screen (for 395 pixels per inch), and a quad-lens camera, with a 64MP main snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide one, a 2MP macro one, and a 2MP depth one.

Other features of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro include a 20MP front-facing camera, an all-screen design with a glass back, a 4,500mAh battery, and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The phone also packs a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset, which along with the 6GB of RAM makes for a solid mid-range setup. Plus, there’s a microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone port – two features that aren’t guaranteed on smartphones.

It’s not clear how long it will stay at its current £175 price, so best not to wait around if it appeals, as it might not be this cheap again for a while.

