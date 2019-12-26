These smart bulb Boxing Day deals are perfect for cheap Philips Hue bulbs

The Boxing Day sales are well underway, and these Philips Hue deals are a perfect way to smarten up your home for 2020. LIFX and Philips Hue bulbs are on sale right now at Amazon, perfect for those who have just unwrapped a load of great smart home tech.

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance (3 pack) | £99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £20 on this set of three Philips Hue bulbs that also support coloured lighting. These types of smart bulbs allow users to set their own room colours, and are well worth the extra cash if you want to personalise your setup. Linked here is the B22 fitting, but you can also find E27 and even the usually more expensive GU10 fitting for this price.

Gone are the days of expensive starter kits, as these bulbs don't require a hub to connect to your smart life. That means you can pick up the bulbs at these low prices and not have to worry about picking up another unit separately - they work straight out of the box with Alexa and Google Assistant.

You'll be commanding your lights with your voice or smartphone sooner than ever, and if you pick up a set of coloured bulbs you can immediately start creating your dream set up.

We've seen plenty of smart home items in these recent sales, but smart bulb deals (especially from Philips Hue) haven't been too prevalent over the past few weeks.

However, the Philips Hue deals we're looking at today offer three bulbs for a great price, but we're also seeing some great savings on the cheaper LIFX Mini range as well - but be wary that you're only picking up one bulb at those prices.

If you're not familiar with LIFX, it's a similar proposition to Philips Hue in terms of bulbs you can change colour or command on and off with your voice, but the range is less useful - that said, our editor has a set in his house and is pretty pleased with them.

Today's best smart bulb deals

LIFX Mini White smart bulb | £19.99 £14.99 at Amazon

The smaller version of the LIFX white bulb is down to just £14.99 at Amazon today. This is the B22 model, but you can find the E27 for the same price.



LIFX Mini multicolour smart bulb | £44.99 £24.99 at Amazon

If you're after a multicolour smart bulb, this LIFX Mini bulb has had its price cut by between £15 and £20 this week. That means you can start adding colour to every room for even less. Like the others in this list, this bulb doesn't need a hub, and can work with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Linked here is the B22 fitting, but you can find the E27 version as well.

LIFX Z Starter Kit | £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

This LED light strip is a little left field for this selection of smart bulb deals, but you're saving £30 on a great light strip kit, so we had to mention it. You can set up colour zoning and customisation through the LIFX app, making this light strip an easy and cheap way to spruce up your smart lighting setup.



