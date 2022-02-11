Save 94% on one of the best games ever made

It’s not often that we can say with certainty that a deal represents the best money you’re going to spend all week. But, if you’re a PC gamer, deals don’t get much better than this.

Over on the PC gaming platform Steam, you can currently pick up XCOM 2, perhaps the finest strategy game of the past 10 years, for just $3.60 / £2.10 – 94% off its usual asking price. That's less money than you’d pay for a Cheeseburger Happy Meal – and XCOM 2 is far more fulfilling.

A turn-based title that rewards planning and tactical play, you’ll take control of a crack squad of resistance fighters looking to free humanity from the tyrannical clutches of alien colonizers. Playing out on randomly generated battlefields, you’ll nurture and train your team, cry real-world tears when your favorites are lost in the heat of battle, and expand an underground base as you look to reclaim the planet.

XCOM 2 was first released back in 2016 and has been hard to beat in the strategy space since. Our buddies over at PC Gamer awarded the title an impressive 94% score, praising its “Exceptionally tough, rewarding strategy,” and saying it’s “a masterful reworking of the XCOM formula” that you’ll be playing “forever”. Funnily enough, it's 94% off right now, so don't miss out as you've only got until February 24 to nab the offer.

Big value bundles

If you’ve got a little more cash to splash, it’s worth picking up the XCOM 2 Collection bundle too, which has seen its price similarly slashed and is perhaps even better value for money. For just $6.99 / £5.59, you get the base game, Resistance Warrior Pack, Reinforcement Pack, plus the excellent (tough as nails) War of the Chosen expansion and its own Tactical Legacy add-on.

If you want even more alien-busting action, the XCOM Ultimate Collection bundle is the completist choice, throwing in all of the above plus the preceding XCOM Enemy Unknown game, its Enemy Within expansion and Slingshot pack, the Anarchy’s Children, Alien Hunters, and Shen’s Last Gift add-ons for XCOM 2, as well as the standalone XCOM: Chimera Squad game. It’s literally hundreds of hours of some of the best strategy gaming going on PC for just $19.34 / £14.77.

Likewise, these offers end on February 24, too.

While the XCOM franchise seems to be taking a back seat for developer Firaxis for the time being, there’s more strategy fun to come from the studio in the form of Marvel’s Midnight Suns, which looks to translate the tactical joy of XCOM with a story-heavy adventure through a little known area of the Marvel Universe, with a dash of card battling thrown in for good measure.