Save 58% on the Oral-B iO8 electric toothbrush with this squeaky clean Prime Day deal

We've been following the best Prime Day deals, and this one's seriously good. Amazon's knocked a massive 58% off the shiny new Oral-B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush, with a total saving of £260 when you buy today.

If you've been holding back on Prime Day two for a new electric toothbrush, you've got six hours left to grab this one. It's our electric toothbrush deal of the day and includes a brush head, magnetic pouch, charger, and refill holder - this one's especially handy if you're planning on sharing.

The Oral-B iO8 Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush is able to detect your brushing technique and also remind you to replace the brush head when needed. It also greets you in the morning, and even rewards you with a smiley face when you do well.

Oral-B iO8 Black Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush: £449 £189 at Amazon

This super-smart electric toothbrush has a smart pressure sensor which tells you if you're pressing too hard or soft, and it will greet you as it powers up each morning. View Deal

The Oral-B iO8 Ultimate Clean Electric Toothbrush charger is magnetic, and will power up your toothbrush in three hours. It's also compact enough for travel. It comes with six cleaning modes, including a daily clean, sensitive, gum care, intense clean, whitening, and super sensitive setting.

