Save 15% on SIM-free Samsung Galaxy S20 and S20 Plus deals in this massive discount

Despite the fact that Samsung's latest collection of devices have now spent a good four or five months on the market, they remain pretty pricey. That's why Samsung's latest offering is such a treat.

Across the large majority of SIM-free phones direct from Samsung, you can currently grab yourself a 15% saving but only until September 1. It's a sale that sees the Samsung Galaxy S20 come down from £899 to £764.15 or the larger S20 Plus slashed to £849.15 from £999.

While Samsung Galaxy Note 20 deals and the larger, much pricier Note 20 Ultra deals didn't make it into the list of discounts, Samsung has been in a kind mood when it comes to the rest of the range - including all S20 devices, S10, Note 10 and the entire A series options still available.

All you have to do is enter the code SAVE15 at the checkout and watch as the price drops. We've picked out the savings that are most exciting below but you can head to Samsung to see what other deals are available.

Samsung Galaxy S20: £899 £764.15 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is likely going to be the most tempting discount on this list. It offers a 5G device with 2020 specs but now with a price of just £764.15. That puts this way below the competition for price right now.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus: £999 £849.15 at Samsung

Like the S20 above, this deal puts the S20 Plus into the realms of affordability, knocking off a hefty chunk of its price. And if you decide to trade in your old phone, you could knock this cost even further down.



Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra: £1199 £1019.15 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is one of Samsung's most expensive phones yet. When you apply the code, you still don't quite fall below the £1,000 mark but you do get one of the cheapest prices currently available for this mammoth handset.



Samsung Galaxy S10 | SIM-free | £669 £568.65 at Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10 is no longer in the list of Samsung's newest devices but thanks to this discount, it could be one of the most tempting. Down to just £568.65, this is a very cheap price for the kind of specs on-board.



