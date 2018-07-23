Samsung's 'The Wall' TV is coming to a living room near you

Samsung all but stole the show at CES 2018 with its massive 146-inch micro LED TV known as ‘The Wall,’ but it appeared to be largely for commercial installations. Now, the company is almost ready to produce a version for the household, The Korea Herald reports.

During a press conference in South Korea, Samsung’s president of visual display business Han Jong-hee said that Samsung has “completed the micro LED technology and are in a stage to raise production yields.”

However, Samsung’s approach to selling The Wall will be very different than to its normal, quantum dot LED TVs. In fact, Samsung doesn’t want to use the word ‘TV’ when referring to The Wall at all, but rather call it a ‘screen’ or ‘display’.

The first fully customizable consumer TV

To that end, The Wall will not come in a set screen size when made available for the mass market. Rather, Samsung will allow customers to personally adjust how large they want their very own ‘Wall’ to be before purchase.

And, because The Wall is really a composite of multiple screens together via micro LED technology, customers can arrange their personalized Wall in any shape they wish.

Better yet, Samsung promises that the household version of The Wall will be 30mm thin as opposed to the current commercial model’s depth of 80mm. Perhaps unsurprisingly, Jong-hee also used the word ‘luxury’ in his presentation of The Wall.

Samsung projects that its micro LED displays, including those used in The Wall, will have a lifespan of about 100,000 hours, which it claims outlasts OLED displays’ longevity.

Naturally, Jong-hee wasn’t specific about when these TVs would be available for all, nor did he mention price, stating only that mass production would begin in September and that “the price will not be as high as people think.”

These are the best TVs to date

Via Engadget