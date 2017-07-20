Samsung Pay now works on your Gear S3 watch

You can use Samsung Pay on your Gear S3 smartwatch from today in the UK.

Samsung Pay launched in the UK earlier this year for select Galaxy smartphones, but this will be the first time you can use it on the company's range of smartwatches.

To be able to use it on your Gear S3 you'll need to update to the most recent software version of Samsung Pay within the Gear App on your phone and make sure your card is registered and ready to go with Samsung Pay.

This is the first time you'll be able to use Samsung Pay without a Galaxy smartphone too as it works if the wearable is paired with any Android device running 4.4 KitKat software or above.

There's currently no word on a launch for Samsung Pay in the UK for the Gear S2 or the Gear S2 Classic watches despite it being available for both those devices in the US.