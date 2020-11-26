Samsung Note 20 Ultra deal: most affordable tariff so far thanks to Black Friday

Retailers are well and truly bringing the heat this Black Friday with a ton of truly phenomenal contract and SIM-free offers, and Mobile Phones Direct is no different with its Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Black Friday phone deal.

Gaining more than double the dosage of data, you can get 160GB of data for the price of its 60GB plan, alongside unlimited minutes and texts with your Note 20 Ultra handset, all for only £59 a month and absolutely no upfront payment necessary.

Big phone, big savings Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from Mobile Phones Direct | O2 | 60GB 160GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | FREE upfront | £59 a month

One of the most affordable ways to get your hands on one of the best Android handsets there is on contract, benefit from its gorgeous 6.9-inch display, where you can benefit from its S Pen functionality, as well as a mega 45000mAh battery cell that boasts all-day life.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra deals: more info

Squeezing all Samsung's top-tier features into one elite Android smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is the biggest, best handset from the South Korean manufacturer.

Boasting one of the largest displays, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra has a 6.9-inch AMOLED display with the S20 line-ups standout feature, that marvellously fluid 120Hz refresh rate. It also boasts the exceptional array of camera sensors hosted in its rear package, including the 100x SpaceZoom, as well as the 12MP ultra wide lens, 108MP wide camera lens, as well as a Laser AF sensor to auto-focus when taking snaps. Of course, you'll also be able to shoot 8K video here, too.

The main feature when it comes to Samsung's Note series is the inclusion of the snazzy S Pen, of course, which is a delight with the Ultra's large form factor.