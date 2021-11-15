Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 devices are available for hundreds off in early Black Friday deals

If you were waiting for the Black Friday deals to pick up a new top Android tablet, then your wait is over, because the Amazon deals have kicked off with a fair discount on a range of Samsung slates.

These early Black Friday tablet deals cut the price of the Galaxy Tab and Tab S7 Plus, as well as the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and a few other budget slates, by up to £120 in some cases. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Samsung Galaxy tablet Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Wi-Fi | 128GB: £619 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 | Wi-Fi | 128GB: £619 £519 (save £100) at Amazon

This deal on the flagship Galaxy Tab S7 gets you £100 off the powerful Android slate, although the deal only covers the blue version. You can also get the same amount off the 256GB version:

256GB: £689 £589 (save £30) at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | Wi-Fi | 128GB: £799 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus | Wi-Fi | 128GB: £799 £679 (save £120) at Amazon

This is Samsung's top-end Android tablet to date, with a big screen and a powerful processor. There's the same amount off the 256GB version:

256GB: £869 £749 (save £120) at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Wi-Fi | 128GB: £559 Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE | Wi-Fi | 128GB: £559 £489 (save £70) at Amazon

This is a mid-range version of Samsung's powerful Android slate, with some compromises to keep the costs low. There's the same amount off the 64GB version:

64GB: £519 £449 (save £70) at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite | Wi-Fi | 32GB: £149 Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite | Wi-Fi | 32GB: £149 £119 (save £30) at Amazon

This super-budget Android tablet - which isn't actually 7 inches across, despite the name - is even more affordable with this £30 price cut.

Samsung Galaxy Tabs are often considered the best Android slates you can buy - we rank the Tab S7 Plus as the best tablet running Google's operating system - so if you're looking for a big-screen device that isn't an iPad, you should pay attention to these deals.

The Tab S7 and S7 Plus have powerful processors, big batteries and great-looking screens. The Tab S7 FE also has a giant screen and it's much more affordable than its siblings, making it a good rival to the entry-level iPad.

If you just want a low-cost slate for streaming or to entertain kids, the Galaxy Tab A series is worthy, which is why we've listed that too.

