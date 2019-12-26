Running watch deal: the Garmin Forerunner 645 is now insanely cheap

Here's what you need to know about this Boxing Day sale - despite already having a running watch, we're thinking about grabbing this Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music deal.

Why? Well, the first clue is in the name: the 'with music' element means you've got offline Spotify on your wrist, so you don't need your phone when exercising - but more importantly, it's just £199 at Argos.

We're not fans of over-using italics here on TechRadar, but this price drop is so good that we had to check ourselves a couple of time that it was legitimate. This is a mid-range watch from Garmin, but started well north of £400 just a year and three quarters ago.

Garmin Forerunner 645 with Music: £275 £199.99 at Argos

We're not sure how an advanced running watch with Spotify on board is able to be offered this cheaply, but here it is - grab this excellent fitness and exercise tracker for a steal.View Deal

For that price, we've had to check it's not a mistake - this is the same watch that's over £400 on Amazon, and around £350 at Wiggle (a retailer known for great prices on sporting equipment).

So for Argos to have it this cheap is perplexing - but we're not complaining. The main issue we had with the Garmin Forerunner 645 was the battery life, as it's surprisingly short for a watch from this brand.

But when running it holds up just fine - it's in the day-to-day use that it's a little shorter, and you're still getting sleep, stress, heart-rate and other monitoring on the wrist, and it's pretty fully-featured when running too.

So if you've got a loved-one after a new watch, steer them this way - it's an even better deal than on the base-level Garmin Forerunner 245, which is surprising.