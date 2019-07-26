Radeon RX 5700 runs Wolfenstein: Youngblood 13% faster with AMD’s new driver

AMD has just released a new driver for its Radeon graphics cards, and the major highlight is up to 13% better frame rates with Wolfenstein: Youngblood.

That’s a pretty impressive jump in terms of performance, and the figure was arrived at by AMD with its own internal testing using a Radeon RX 5700 (with an Intel Core i7 9700K CPU, interestingly), with an average of three tests producing 55.6 frames per second using the previous driver.

That increased to 62.7 fps – edging over the magic 60 fps mark – when AMD switched to the latest version 19.7.3 of the Radeon Adrenalin driver. Naturally, depending on your exact GPU and the rest of the components in your PC, your mileage may vary.

Speaking of the RX 5700, this GPU and its sibling XT version are now supported in the Radeon GPU Profiler with this latest driver.

LoL and lag

There were also a load of bug fixes as to be expected, which include a solution for League of Legends failing to work on Windows 7 PCs with Radeon RX 5700 cards, and also bouts of stuttering when first starting Fortnite with these new Navi GPUs.

Also, Radeon Anti-Lag (which is designed to improve the response time of your gaming peripherals) was causing ‘slight performance drops’ in some games, and this gremlin has thankfully been banished.

A couple of major issues remain, though, with one of them again pertaining to the RX 5700 range, whereby gamers might (ironically) see stuttering with Radeon FreeSync on a 240Hz refresh rate monitor. It’s not unusual for there to be problems with new GPUs, of course, as various quirks get ironed out post-launch.

Windows 10 gamers should also note that if they are planning on upgrading to the latest May 2019 Update, some PC configurations are experiencing corruption of green colors with the Radeon Adrenalin software, so that’s something to be wary of.