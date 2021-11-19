Quick - the best earbuds of 2021 have been discounted for Black Friday

The Sony WF-1000XM4, AKA the best wireless earbuds you can buy today, have hit their lowest price ever, with Amazon slashing the price of the Sony buds from £250 to just £199. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best deals in your region.)

This fantastic early Black Friday deal reduces the Sony WF-1000XM4 by over £50, which is by far the best price we've seen for the true wireless earbuds since they launched earlier this year.

Not only that, but for those on a stricter budget, the previous-generation Sony WF-1000XM3 have also plummeted to their lowest ever price. Right now, you can get the excellent in-ear headphones for just over £109 in one of the best early Black Friday wireless earbuds deals we've seen so far.

Need something even cheaper? You can also save on the excellent Sony WF-C500 earbuds, which were only released in September. Amazon has slashed the price of these budget buds from £90 to just £59, saving you £31.

Today's best Sony earbuds Black Friday deals

Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: £250 Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds: £250 £199 at Amazon

Save £51 - This is the first time we've seen a significant discount on the Sony WF-1000XM4, which are our pick for the best true wireless earbuds of 2021. This price could drop further over Black Friday, but we'd recommend snapping them up now if you're keen.



Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £129 Sony WF-1000XM3 wireless earbuds: £129 £109.25 at Amazon

Save £19.75 – On a stricter budget? This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the WF-1000XM3, and though that discount may not seem like much, it's excellent compared to their £220 RRP. For your money you're getting ANC, a stellar audio performance, and a stylish design. Note - for the full discount, you'll need to check the box that says 'Apply 5% discount'.

Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: £90 Sony WF-C500 wireless earbuds: £90 £59 at Amazon

Save £31 - These are the latest earbuds from Sony and they've been given a neat discount ahead of Black Friday. A 20-hour battery life, detailed sound, and an IPX4 water resistance rating makes the WF-C500 great value for money.

The Sony WF-1000XM4 are the latest earbuds in the brand's wildly popular WF-1000 series of true wireless earbuds, and they're our pick for the very best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2021.

Following in the footsteps of the WF-1000XM3, the noise-cancelling earbuds were released in June of this year, taking the world of in-ear headphones by storm.

The sound – as you might expect from a pair of Sony earbuds – is nothing short of exceptional. There's plenty of detail and drive, with well-defined bass frequencies, rich mids, and tightly controlled trebles.

There’s also EQ adjustment available (the numerous presets include one racily titled ‘excited’), including space for a custom preset or two, and the option to turn auto-pause and DSEE Extreme audio upscaling on or off.

The noise cancellation is also very good - and the tech is pretty clever, too. The Sony WF-1000XM4 can learn where you are using geo-location access, and apply your preferred level of noise-cancellation or ambient sound passthrough depending on where you are. (So, at home you may prefer a fully cancelled noise mode, while in the office you may want voices to come through.)

This Black Friday headphones deal brings the XM4 earbuds down to the lowest price we've seen so far, so it's well worth snapping it up as soon as you can.

However, if you're on a strict budget, you may want to consider the older Sony WF-1000XM3. They're a great option for those who want an understated, sleek, feature-packed set of noise-cancelling earbuds that still manage to come in at a very reasonable price.

If you want something even cheaper, the Sony WF-C500 are very light and comfortable earbuds, and they make a good cheap alternative to the Sony WF-1000XM4 - though they don't come with active noise cancellation.

