PS5 pre-orders back in stock today - how to grab one soon

PS5 pre-orders are back in business, with the US and UK reported to receive new units today. That means you've got another chance to pick up your new PlayStation just in time for the weekend, and we're showing you exactly where you need to go to make that happen.

GameStop recently announced that PS5 pre-orders would be back up and running in their brick and mortar stores only today. That means you'll have to head out to secure a pre-order right now, but if you're not comfortable with that we'd recommend keeping an eye on the other retailers below. New stock is available now, so it's only a matter of time before Amazon, Best Buy and Walmart list their own for delivery.

If you're in the UK, you don't need to go anywhere. That's because both Currys and Game are offering new PS5 pre-orders today. Currys will open its PS5 Digital Edition books at 12pm BST, meanwhile Game is offering new orders some time after 'late morning'. Head to both retailers to maximize your chance of getting lucky.

We've seen PS5 pre-order stock bouncing out of stock pretty quickly, and after the initial wave caused panic among shoppers, it seems Sony is looking to eke out its pre-order stock slowly up until launch day. If you've already secured yours, check out PS5 DualSense controller pre-orders and Pulse 3D headset pre-orders as well.

PS5 pre-orders going live today

PS5 pre-orders at GameStop

GameStop is only offering PS5 pre-orders in-store today. That means you won't be able to order the new console online. However, once you've got back from the store, there's always games and peripherals to browse, and if you missed out on this wave you can keep an eye on the link above for more information as well.

PS5 pre-orders at Currys

Currys is going live for another round of PS5 Digital Edition pre-orders at 12pm today, so head to the queue to get ready now. Stock has previously held on a little longer thanks to Currys' queuing system, but we wouldn't want to wait before jumping in.



PS5 pre-orders at Game

Game is opening its virtual doors to more pre-orders today as well. Stay tuned from 'late-morning' as stock here always moves quickly.



Other retailers to check for PS5 pre-orders

US:

Amazon : pre-orders live previously - stay tuned

Walmart : pre-orders turn on and off - refresh daily or hourly

Best Buy : pre-orders live previously - more on the way

GameStop : out of stock online - pre-order in store

Sam's Club: pre-orders live previously - more on the way

