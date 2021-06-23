41 best Prime Day deals still available: 4K TVs, AirPods, robot vacuums, more

Amazon Prime Day has finished, which means the hefty savings found during the two-day sale have pretty much disappeared. However, there are still some great deals available if you know where to look. From cheap TVs and discounted headphones, including AirPods, to some of the best laptops and iPads - there are plenty of bargains to be had.

We've pulled together this handy list of all the best deals that are still running on June 23 and beyond. If there are any deals that take your fancy, we suggest you don't delay as we don't know how long these discounts will be around for - and the next mammoth sale won't be until Black Friday 2021 in November.

Prime Day deals are exclusively for Amazon Prime members, so if you're not already a member you'll need to sign up for a 30-day free trial – when you've done that you can start shopping the deals right away.

The best Prime Day deals still available in the US

1. Sony 55-inch A8H OLED TV: $1,899 $1,298 at Amazon

Save $600 - The Prime Day TV deal that everyone is talking about is this 55-inch Sony A8H OLED that usually sells for $1,899 that's been marked down to just $1,298 for Prime Day. Earlier today it dropped down to $1,198 for a hot minute, but now you can find it for a still very reasonable $1,298.

2. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer: $59.99 $44.99 at Amazon

Save $25 - Amazon has the wildly popular Revlon one-step hair dryer on sale for $34.99 when you apply the $10 coupon at checkout. That's only $5 more than the record-low Black Friday deal and a fantastic price for an innovative hairdryer with over 200,000 reviews.

3. Amazon Echo Show 5: $89.99 $59.99 at Amazon

Save $30 - For a limited time, you can snag the Amazon Echo Show 5 smart display on sale for just $59.99. While this isn't the record low price found on Prime Day, it's still a good saving.

4. Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $348 $248 at Amazon

Save $100 – We've only ever seen the Sony WH-1000XM4s drop to $278 before, and even that was an excellent price for these top rated headphones. These are our favorite cups of 2021 so a record low $248 sales price is an absolute steal - you just might have to get there quick before they sell out.

5. iPad 8th generation (32GB): $329 $299 at Amazon

Save $30 - Amazon currently has the latest 8th generation iPad available for its lowest price yet thanks to a $30 discount. This is a particularly popular offer but you'll find the Space Gray, Gold, and Silver models available here.

6. iRobot Roomba 614 Robot Vacuum: $249.99 $211.99 at Amazon

Save $38 - You can rely on great cleaning power with the Roomba 614 but you won't have to pay a fortune for fancy extras because this machine just gets the job done. With 20% off now, this Roomba deal is great for those that want to keep it simple.

7. Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3 months: $44.99 $29.99 at Amazon

Save $15 - We haven't seen this three month Game Pass Ultimate subscription drop below $29.99 all year, which means you're topping up your subscription or testing out the service at the perfect time. Not only is this a great price, but the Game Pass Ultimate lineup looks better than ever, on both console and PC.

8. Samsung The Frame 43-inch 4K TV: $999.99 $797.99 at Amazon

Save $202: The premium 2021 Samsung Frame 4K TV has taken its first ever price cut in today's Prime Day deals - all the way down to just $797.99. We haven't seen Amazon discounting this luxury Quantum HDR display before today so you're getting an excellent deal here.

9. Apple iPad Air (2020): $599 $519.99 at Amazon

Save $79 – this is a phenomenally well-made tablet that improves upon the last-gen version in a variety of ways, with a stylish design update and plenty of power for all your tablet needs. These are the lowest prices we've seen at Amazon, so this could be your chance to snag a bargain on a great tablet.

Save $100 on the 264GB Wi-Fi model ($649)

Save $100 on the 264GB Wi-Fi model ($649)

10. LG C1 OLED (55-inch): $1,799 $1,496 at Amazon

Save $300 - The LG C1 OLED is the latest 2021 C-Series OLED TV from LG. It's in the top three TVs of the entire year, only beaten out by an 8K TV that's quadruple the price and LG's more expensive G1 OLED. That said, if you're after the best price-to-performance ratio, the C1 OLED comes with our highest recommendation – especially now that it's on sale for a record-low price.

12. Apple MacBook Air (M1, 2020): $999 $899 at Amazon

Save $100 - The M1 MacBook Air has dropped back down to its record low $899 price in today's Prime Day deals, after weeks of being stuck at $949. Be sure to claim the extra $49 off before you head to checkout for the full savings here.

The best Prime Day deals still available in the UK

1. HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £219 £179 at Amazon

Save £30 - If you want a great laptop deal for less than £200, then Chromebooks are your best bet. This model hasn't dropped below £209 all year long, so you're getting a solid deal at £179. You're getting excellent performance that beats Windows 10 laptops at this ultra-budget price point.

2. Simba Hybrid mattress: from £609 £364 at Amazon

Save 40% - Leading mattress maker Simba has cut an enormous 40% off its flagship hybrid mattress at Amazon. We've tested this mattress and loved it - it's comfortable, supportive, and not too hot at night thanks to the layer of pocket springs under the memory foam. Discounts on this popular 25cm deep medium mattress are usually closer to 25%, so this is a ridiculous Prime Day deal - you wont find it cheaper anywhere else.

3. Samsung 43-inch Crystal 4K UHD Smart TV (2021): £549 £449 at Amazon

Save £100 - This 2021 Samsung 43-inch 4K is already getting an impressive £100 price cut at Amazon. You're getting hands-free control with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant built-in and a life-like picture experience thanks to Crystal Processor 4K that produces over one billion shades of colour. Until June we hadn't seen any discount on this newer model, so you're picking up the very first price cut here.

4. Microsoft Modern Mobile Bluetooth Mouse £30 £16.41 at Amazon

Save £14 - Microsoft always makes great mice, here's one of them for almost half price. This Modern Mobile mouse features a very slick low-profile design, ambidextrous layout, an enhanced wheel for smooth browsing, and the companies BlueTrack technology, which allows it to track accurately on nearly any surface.

5. McAfee Total Protection, 5 devices, 1-year Subscription + 3 months free £49.99 £17.99 at Amazon

Save £32 - Get a one year subscription to McAfee's Total Protection package for up to five devices, including PC, Mac, Android, and iOS – all for 64% off the retail price. Plus you're even getting an additional 3 months for free.

6. LG OLED CX 48-inch 4K UHD Smart TV: £1,275 £1,094 at Amazon

Save £181 - This LG OLED TV is a brilliant offer for Amazon customers. In this sale, you can get the TV for just £1,089. That's the lowest price we've seen for this premium 48-inch TV that comes with 4K HDR, an OLED panel, Dolby Atmos, HDMI 2.1, and ThinQAI technology.

7. Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop: £249.99 £199.99 at Amazon

Save £50 - We've never seen this 14-inch laptop drop below £199.99 at Amazon. If you're after an everyday browsing machine the 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage will be perfectly fine and you're even getting a year of Office for free as well.

8. HP Chromebook 14-db0003na: £239 £179 at Amazon

Save £60 - Are you looking for a cheap machine that covers the basics? We'd recommend checking out a Chromebook if you fit that bill. This HP Chromebook is a particularly good budget option and it's at its lowest price all year right now with today's Prime Day laptop deals. It's super-budget, but it'll beat a Windows-based laptop if you're simply looking for something that can handle browser-based tasks.

9. Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (Core i5, 128GB): £699.99 £579 at Amazon

Save £120 - Microsoft's affordable Surface Laptop Go combines decent specs and a stylish, and premium, design. For Prime Day, it's getting a decent £120 price cut to just £579, £30 cheaper than the previous £609 record low, which is great value for what you're getting, even if the storage is a little low.

10. Asus VivoBook 14-inch laptop (Core i5, 512GB): £699.99 £599.97 at Amazon

Save £100.02 - This Asus VivoBook might not be cheap, but if you're looking for a mid-range laptop that'll give most ultrabooks a run for their money, then it's awesome. Not only does it feature a gorgeous metal chassis, but this one's also got an 11th gen Intel Core i5, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD too, making it a very, very powerful laptop indeed.

11. M1 MacBook Air (256GB): £999 £893 at Amazon

Save £100 - Amazon is offering the M1 MacBook Air for just £899 this week. While we did see an extra £30 off in previous flash sales, this is still a fantastic offer that goes beyond Amazon's usual £50 discount. You're getting the entry-level 8GB RAM / 256GB SSD configuration here, with Apple's monster M1 chip at the helm.

12. Amazon Echo Show 5 (2019): £79.99 £49.99 at Amazon

Save £30 - The previous generation Echo Show 5 is down to £49.99, but that's more than the £39.99 price we saw on Prime Day itself. That's perfect if you're looking to spend as little as possible building up a more visual smart home, especially considering we aren't seeing any discounts on the new 2021 release yet.

13. Amazon Echo Show 8 (2019): £99.99 £79.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - Amazon has also knocked the price of the previous generation Echo Show 8 back down, but it isn't as cheap as it was on Prime Day. The larger model adds extra screen space but also ups the resolution as well - that's best if you're going to use your device for video calls as well as smart home control. If, however, you'd appreciate a newer processor and upgraded camera we'd recommend checking out the 2021 model below.

14. Logitech C920 HD webcam: £89.99 £67.97 at Amazon

If you've been working from home lately, you might be looking to upgrade your webcam set-up. This Logitech HD camera is a brilliant way to do that. It's currently £22 off in the Prime Day sale and while that isn't the lowest price in its history, we can't imagine it falling much further anytime soon with the massive webcam demand going on these days. It's a Full HD 1080p camera with 30fps video calling, HD light correction, dual microphones and connects via USB. As a 4.5 star Amazon's Choice product with 15,000+ ratings, this is a very popular product.

15. Sony WH-CH510 headphones: £50 £32.99 at Amazon

Save £17 - These Sony headphones will be a fantastic choice for anyone after a budget pair of headphones. Originally you would have been paying £50 for them but right now, they're down to an impressive £32.99. For that price, you're getting 35 hours of battery life, a built in microphone and a pretty decent audio performance that will work great for most casual users.

16. JBL Tune 600BTNC: £89.99 £49.95 at Amazon

Save £40 - If you're after something on the cheaper side but don't want to give up features like active noise cancellation the JBL Tune 600BTNC offer up excellent value for money at £49.95. We grabbed a pair of these over Black Friday last year and they offer a surprising level of audio quality considering their budget price point.

17. Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 wireless headphones: £99.99 £75 at Amazon

Save £24.99 - This is a record low price on the Sennheiser Momentum wireless earbuds, and one that's only been seen over the last few months. With powerful audio and a comfortable fit you're getting excellent value for money here.

18. Apple AirPods (wired charging): £159 £119 at Amazon

Save £39 - We've been seeing this £119 sales price appear during bigger sales events for a while now, which means you're getting a record low price here. AirPods are so popular that we rarely see them taking new discounts which means this is likely the best price we'll see this week.

19. Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones: £330 £197 at Amazon

Save £132 - Sony's over-ear headphones pack great noise cancellation, quality sound and high battery life in one fantastic package, making this a recommended pair of cans at the discounted price. This is also the cheapest these cups have ever been - just sneaking past that £201 previous record.

20 Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless noise cancelling headphones: £199.99 £179.99 at Amazon

Save £20 - The Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones frequently pop up in these kind of sales and are an excellent buy. While you're only saving £20 here, this brings them down to a record low. Yes, they are slightly older headphones now but they are still a great purchase for this kind of price.

21. JBL Flip 5 bluetooth speaker: £119.99 £89.98 at Amazon

A staple of Amazon Prime Day, this super popular speaker turns up every year in some form. While this isn't the lowest price we've ever seen (it's fallen to £69.99 in the past), this is a pretty large £30 discount on a speaker that takes the 4th position in our best bluetooth speakers guide. With a punchy, engaging sound, a 12 hour battery life and most importantly, an IPX7 rating so you can use this out in the rain with no concern.

22. Fitbit Charge 4: £129.99 £109 at Amazon

Save £20 - We were previously seeing a record low £99 price on the Fitbit Charge 4 yesterday, but that's jumped back up slightly to £109 today. If you're after a slimline fitness tracker with a strong seven-day battery and a wide range of monitoring apps, then, this is still a great offer with strong value, you're just spending a little extra to get it today.

23. Fitbit Versa 2: £147 £113 at Amazon

24. iPad (2020) - 32GB: £329 £309.97 at Amazon

Save £20 - We were seeing a £299 price tag on the 2020 iPad, but at £309 you're still getting a great deal. This device is very rarely on sale in the UK, and we've only seen that £309 price tag once or twice before, and typically only on the Gold model.

25. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Wi-Fi (128GB): £689 £519 at Amazon

Save £170 - Samsung makes the best Android tablets today, and you can snag the 128GB model for a £100 discount during Prime Day. It comes with an S Pen included for seamless note-taking. Weighing just 498g, the Tab S7 is one of the lightest and thinnest tablets today for comfortable browsing and bingeing. Prices jump around based on the colour you're choosing here, but this is a record low price for some models.

26. Microsoft Surface Pro 7, Intel Core i5, 8GB RAM, 128GB: £899 £649 at Amazon

Save £250 - This might just be the best Surface Pro 7 deal we've seen, knocking the price down to £649 - £10 less than its previous record low price. It's got decent specs, including 8GB RAM, though the SSD is a bit tight on space. 256GB: £1,169.99 £749