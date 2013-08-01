TomTom Runner and Multi-Sport GPS watches launch today, pricing unveiled

Good news for all the keen runners, cyclists and swimmers out there: both the TomTom Runner and TomTom Multi-Sport GPS watches, announced back in April, are available for pre-order from today.

The TomTom Runner is priced at £149.99 while the Multi-sport is slightly steeper, setting you back £179.99.

Both watches feature a large monochrome display, one-button control and inbuilt GPS. TomTom wants its wearables to be your ultimate fitness partner, offering at-a-glance information and a nice big 10-hour battery life.

As well as the GPS locator and indoor tracking found in the TomTom Runner, the Multi-Sport also throws in metrics for swimmers and cyclists, hence the extra £30. Both are, handily, waterproof too.

You heard it here first

Data can be synced to running sites such as TomTom's own MySports website, MapMyFitness, RunKeeper and TrainingPeaks, so those of you already using fitness wearables should be able to fit one of these into your routine.

Both will available to pre-order on TomTom's site of this morning and will be shipped to your wrist soon. TomTom also promises us they'll be hitting "running speciality" retailers later this month.

TomTom's GPS watches arrive in time for the smartwatch war to kick off; however global head of marketing, Gary Raucher, told TechRadar that despite this TomTom's focus is purely on fitness and not on competing with the likes of Apple, Samsung and Google.