Amazon ditches Kindle Touch in favour of Paperwhite

The Amazon Kindle Touch has been ditched by the online retail giant in favour of its new, back-lit Kindle Paperwhite e-reader.

Launched just last year, the Kindle Touch was Amazon's first touchscreen e-reader, coupling the famous e-ink display with on screen controls – removing most physical menu buttons, with just the lock key and home button remaining.

However Amazon has now called time on the device, with the Kindle Paperwhite stepping up to the touchscreen, e-reader plate.

Moving on

A spokesperson for the retail giant told TechRadar: "The Kindle Touch is available to purchase through our high street retail partners, including Tesco, John Lewis and Argos. It is no longer available at Amazon.co.uk."

However, a reason as to why was not given.

If you're tempted by the Kindle Paperwhite then US customers can snap one up today for $119, or $179 if you want 3G action.

In the UK the Wi-Fi and 3G readers are up for pre-order, priced at £109 and £169 respectively, and will start shipping on October 25.